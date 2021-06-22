Logo
Brightcove and ByteArk Bring Superior New Media and OTT Technologies to Customers in Thailand

Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Brightcove%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced a technology partnership with ByteArk, a leading content delivery network (CDN) service provider in Thailand, to support customers looking to use video to connect with viewers all over the world. Together, Brightcove and ByteArk will further empower media organizations, content owners using OTT (over-the-top) platforms, and enterprises to create a flawless viewer experience that engages and reaches viewers across any device while gaining crucial data that informs key business decisions.

As the use of video becomes a driving force for consumer experience and satisfaction in Southeast Asia, this new technology partnership will enable Brightcove and ByteArk to leverage each other’s technology and resources to provide better service delivery for their growing base of video customers. The reliability, scalability, and security of Brightcove’s video technologies, complemented with ByteArk’s high-performance computing and mass-enabled web systems, as well as their extensive network and broad reach, will enable customers to seamlessly deliver high-quality live streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) to Thai audiences across the country.

“Video is at the forefront of new shopping, learning, and entertainment behaviours, and our partnership with ByteArk will provide personalised and best-of-breed video and CDN solutions for every customer, no matter where they are in their video adoption journey,” said Lynn D. Tinney, Vice President, Global Partners, Brightcove. “There is so much unrealised potential for online video in Thailand and Southeast Asia, and this technology partnership further strengthens Brightcove’s continued commitment to investing in the region.”

“For 10 years, we have delivered content for top-tier television providers in Thailand, as well as popular commercial websites, event organisations, and educational providers,” said Somsak Sriprayoonsakul, Chief Technology Officer, ByteArk. “Video continues to capture hearts and minds and connect people when we cannot physically be together. Leveraging Brightcove’s industry-leading video technologies will help us provide more powerful recommendations to our audiences, and deliver beautiful yet reliable video content that consumers will love today and in the future.”

About ByteArk

ByteArk is a market leader for CDN and a streaming service provider founded in Thailand since 2008. With experience and expertise, we provide consultation and deliver your business content with the latest technology to serve your clients globally. Moreover, we offer cost-effective services to meet your business requirements and contribute to your business to be a sustainable market leader. Our portfolio also includes high-performance computing and mass-enabled web systems, and we currently maintain and develop systems for HPC applications, including websites, online media, games, and applications.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™

