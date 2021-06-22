SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ARRY, CCXI, PCT, WISH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:



ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI, Financial)

Class Period: 11/26/2019 - 5/6/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccxi/

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ( PCT, Financial) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH)

Class Period: 11/16/2020 - 5/5/2021 and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 12, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-pct/

Array Technologies, Inc. ( ARRY, Financial)

Class Period: 10/14/2020 - 5/11/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the October 2020, December 2020 or March 2021 public offerings

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-arry/

ContextLogic Inc. ( WISH, Financial)

Class Period: 12/16/2020 - 5/12/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the December 2020 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 16, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wish/

