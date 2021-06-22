AGL Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Undervalued

The stock of AGL Energy (ASX:AGL, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 9.14 per share and the market cap of AUD 5.8 billion, AGL Energy stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for AGL Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because AGL Energy is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 0.3% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. AGL Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. The overall financial strength of AGL Energy is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AGL Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of AGL Energy over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. AGL Energy has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 11.1 billion and loss of AUD 2.585 a share. Its operating margin is -9.85%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of AGL Energy at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of AGL Energy over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of AGL Energy is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AGL Energy’s ROIC is -6.55 while its WACC came in at 4.04. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AGL Energy is shown below:

In short, the stock of AGL Energy (ASX:AGL, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. To learn more about AGL Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

