Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (NYSE:IBA, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $43.9101 per share and the market cap of $2.2 billion, Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is shown in the chart below.

Because Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 5.8% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.66, which is better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is strong. This is the debt and cash of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.4 billion and earnings of $3.49 a share. Its operating margin is 8.54%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is 5.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV’s ROIC is 14.27 while its WACC came in at 8.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (NYSE:IBA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

