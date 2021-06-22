Logo
Targovax receives Fast Track designation for ONCOS-102 in melanoma

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

-The US FDA grants ONCOS-102 Fast Track designation for PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma

-Fast Track designation further strengthens the opportunity for accelerated approval for ONCOS-102 in melanoma

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immune-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that its lead clinical candidate ONCOS-102 has received Fast Track designation in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma from the US FDA.

The US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ONCOS-102 based on the current pre-clinical and clinical data package, including mechanistic evidence showing an association between ONCOS-102-induced immune activation and tumor responses. Receiving this designation is an endorsement by the US FDA of the strength and importance of the ONCOS-102 data package in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma. This Fast Track approval comes in addition to ONCOS-102´s existing Fast Track designation in malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The FDA Fast Track designation is awarded to therapies with potential to address unmet medical needs in serious medical conditions and allows for more frequent interactions with the FDA to expedite clinical development, as well as the regulatory review processes. Fast Track products have high likelihood of receiving Priority Review for a future Biologics License Application (BLA) and may be allowed to submit parts of the application for rolling review to shorten the approval timeline.

Dr. Ingunn Munch Lindvig, VP Regulatory Affairs of Targovax said "Securing yet another Fast Track designation is a strong endorsement of the potential for ONCOS-102 to benefit a patient population with high unmet medical need. Fast Track simplifies and expedites the regulatory interactions and review process, and further supports the rationale for initiating a Phase 2 trial to target accelerated approval for ONCOS-102 in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma."

CONTACT:

Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: [email protected]

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-receives-fast-track-designation-for-oncos-102-in-melanoma,c3371647

favicon.png?sn=IO18805&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-receives-fast-track-designation-for-oncos-102-in-melanoma-301316948.html

SOURCE Targovax

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO18805&Transmission_Id=202106220109PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO18805&DateId=20210622
