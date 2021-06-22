Logo
Top Italian Bank, Credem Goes Live with Temenos Infinity in the Cloud to Deliver Frictionless Digital Experiences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 22, 2021

  • Temenos Infinity powers rapid time-to-market for new digital banking experiences, starting from a brand new mobile app for Retail and SME customers
  • New app enables Credem to greatly improve its customer experience and achieve a first-class omnichannel experience

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem), one of the top 10 banks in Italy, has gone live with a new mobile app, based on cloud-native Temenos Infinity, to accelerate its digital banking strategy. Temenos Infinity, running on the public cloud, will make it quicker and easier for Credem to develop frictionless, personalized, and secure digital banking services that will help it attract new customers and drive long-term customer loyalty.

Credem has already launched a fully renewed new mobile app developed in just nine months using Temenos Infinity. The new app offers a basic set of features for personal customers and, thanks to the speed granted by Temenos Infinity, will be enriched with new features in a continuous improvement approach. A small business version will follow in a few months. It includes features that make it easy and convenient to move money, view transactions, check and manage cards, including the re-charge of pre-paid cards and phone tops ups, and initiate instant chat with customer support agents or view the locations of nearest ATMs.

In a highly competitive Italy market, Credem's new app with its advanced customer interface and user experience will help to enhance the bank's digital reputation and give it an edge to compete with larger banks and ultimately grow market share.

Temenos Infinity allows Credem to create intuitive and highly engaging digital experiences using a low-code development platform. This simplifies the process, saving time and cost. It also means Credem can reimagine how to engage with its customers in a whole new way through digital and physical channels, creating a consistent and seamless experience.

Temenos Infinity provides a portal for bank staff to manage and assist account holders in their banking journeys. It collects everything the banker needs to know about their account holder in a convenient web-based interface, with data matching that the account holder sees from their own mobile or online interface. Banks using Temenos Infinity saw customer engagement increase by up to 300 percent on their apps in 2020, with the fastest-growing segment being among baby boomers and Gen Xers.

Fabio Caliceti, Head of Digital Channels, Credito Emiliano, commented: "With Temenos, we have been able to quickly develop a mobile banking experience to compete with the very best in Italy. Temenos Infinity gives us the platform we need to efficiently build and manage exceptional digital banking experiences that keep pace with changing customer needs. It is strategic to our digital growth plans and enables us to future-proof our customer relationships."

David Macdonald, President of Europe, Temenos, said: "Digital innovation in banking is thriving in Italy, and it's an important market for Temenos where we have a strong and growing presence. So we are delighted Credem has selected our digital banking platform to accelerate its digital strategy. Credem has shown how Temenos Infinity can deliver outstanding digital mobile experiences in a very short timeframe. Customer expectations are constantly evolving, but with the continuous innovation and deployment capabilities of the platform, Credem will always be one step ahead of the competition."

Credem is running Temenos Infinity on the public cloud with Amazon Web Services to achieve hyperscaler efficiency, security, and resilience for its digital banking services. Temenos Infinity is cloud-native and cloud-agnostic and also available as a SaaS offering on The Temenos Banking Cloud.

Temenos Infinity drives customer acquisition and digital banking engagement with its advanced analytics, enabling financial institutions to increase digital revenues 5x and cut customer onboarding time by 75%. Financial institutions that use Temenos Infinity report a 20% higher Net Promoter Score.

Temenos Infinity is used by over 650 banks worldwide and recognized as a Market Leader in Omdia's Digital Banking Platform Report and a Leader in Digital Banking Engagement by Forrester.

Following the successful launch of its mobile app, Credem plans to further leverage Temenos Infinity to enhance the customer experience for internet banking later in 2021.

About Credito Emiliano S.p.A.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) is an Italian bank based in Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna. The bank is listed in the Italian Stock Exchange. Credem has more than 6000 employees and presence in different markets: Banca Credem (retail banking), Credem Banca d'Impresa (corporate banking), Credem Private Banking.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

favicon.png?sn=LN18134&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-italian-bank-credem-goes-live-with-temenos-infinity-in-the-cloud-to-deliver-frictionless-digital-experiences-301316691.html

SOURCE Temenos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN18134&Transmission_Id=202106220200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN18134&DateId=20210622
