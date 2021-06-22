Logo
Mamboo Games launches seamless In-Play™ advertising in partnership with Adverty

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading in-game advertising specialist, Adverty AB (publ), today announces a partnership with Mamboo Games, which will include Adverty's seamless In-Play™ formats within its increasingly popular games

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamboo Games, a Belarussian developer and publisher of successful hyper casual games has launched Adverty's seamless In-Play™ advertising in three of its hit games: Shift Race, Shift Princess and Folding Car Puzzle.

The games publisher is focused on hyper-casual, casual and midcore games. It also provides expertise in marketing, game design and publishing, with its titles having been downloaded many millions of times.

"We chose to partner with Adverty because of the reliability and simplicity of its technology and the potential for immediate additional revenues for our games. We are already off to a great start and excited to see where we can take this partnership," says Ivan Leshkevich, CEO of Mamboo Games.

"Mamboo is an awesome addition to our expanding inventory," adds Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty. "Its games look and 'feel' great and are easy to get into. We are proud that they chose to work with us and look forward to growing together at a time when we are seeing increasing demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical, as more advertisers add gaming to their media mix and game publishers start using these effective and unobtrusive new monetisation solutions."

This news follows Adverty's recent partnerships with InMobi and Verizon Media, which is enabling a wide range of partners and advertisers to access its in-game ad inventory, in order to reach wide audiences within gaming, maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

With interest in in-game advertising soaring, not to mention Adverty's collaboration with MOAT for third-party ad verification and its recent US patents granted for its work around viewability, the collaboration comes at an exciting time; with Adverty currently looking to expand the team and actively hiring for a number of roles across all sides of the business.

Links to download iOS and Android games on Apple App Store and Google Play are available here:

Shift Race

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goplaytoday.shiftrace

https://apps.apple.com/app/shift-race-fun-racing-3d-game/id1543891119

Shift Princess

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goplaytoday.shiftprincess

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1567598257

Folding Car Puzzle

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igdclub.foldingcar

https://apps.apple.com/app/folding-car/id1548719345

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 22nd of June 2021.

Corpura Fondkommission AB, phone +46 (0)722 52 34 51, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/adverty-ab/r/mamboo-games-launches-seamless-in-play--advertising-in-partnership-with-adverty,c3371600

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO18846&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mamboo-games-launches-seamless-in-play-advertising-in-partnership-with-adverty-301316986.html

SOURCE Adverty AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO18846&Transmission_Id=202106220217PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO18846&DateId=20210622
