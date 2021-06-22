Ms. Caroline Scheufele Joins JD.com's Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ms. Caroline Scheufele Joins JD.com's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company”) ( JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that Ms. Caroline Scheufele, a renowned entrepreneur, jewelry designer and philanthropist, has been elected to serve as an independent director on the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and a member of the Board’s nominating and corporate governance committee, effective June 22, 2021.

Ms. Scheufele has over 35 years of experience in the watchmaking and jewelry industry and currently serves as the co-president and artistic director of Chopard, one of the last family-run Swiss watch makers and jewelers and a pioneer in growing the market of sustainable luxury goods and ethical gold. Since 1985, she has held various leadership positions at Chopard, including leading Chopard’s ladies’ collections and developing the jewelry section and later the high-end jewelry department at Chopard. Ms. Scheufele designed Chopard’s first jewelry collection, Happy Diamonds, the Happy Sports watches featuring a world-first combination of steel and diamonds, and the Haute Joaillerie Red Carpet and Animal World collections. Ms. Scheufele has also contributed to Chopard’s international exposure by connecting its image with the world of cinema and iconic events, such as the Cannes Film Festival. In 1998, she redesigned the Palme d’Or, the award piece for the Cannes Film Festival and made Chopard the official event partner. In addition, Ms. Scheufele is a dedicated philanthropist in support of charitable causes, such as the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) and the José Carreras Leukemia Foundation. She has promoted corporate social responsibility including Chopard’s membership in the Responsible Jewelry Council since 2010. Under the leadership of Ms. Scheufele, Chopard has become one of the first brands to use raw materials that meet the highest possible social and environmental standards and has supported Fairmined certified responsible gold. Currently, all Chopard watches and jewelry are made of 100% ethical gold. Ms. Scheufele graduated from International School of Geneva in Switzerland.

“It is a true privilege to welcome Ms. Scheufele to the board,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com. “We are certain that her long track record of success at the top of one of the world’s leading and most highly-trusted luxury brands will be of huge help to us as we continue to build and develop the JD brand into one of the most trusted globally. Ms. Scheufele’s international vision and commitment to social responsibility is also highly in line with JD’s mission and will be instrumental to our future development.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join JD.com, an innovative and socially-conscious company,” said Ms. Scheufele. “I would like to thank Richard and the board for their confidence in selecting me. I hope that together we can help the company go from strength to strength.”

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Ruiyu Li
Senior Director of Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8912-6804
[email protected]

Media Relations
+86 (10) 8911-6155
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1ODM1MyM0MjUzMjk0IzIwMjQxNzI=
cb3ac15e-6c20-4453-a89a-558aee5812b9
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment