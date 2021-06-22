Choom Cannabis Co. Announces Launch of Member Program

Choom Holdings Inc. (“Choom” or the “Company”) (CSE:CHOO; OTCQB:CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, is pleased to announce plans to launch its new member program, Choom Plus, in early July.

The Choom Plus member program will provide customers with access to exclusive benefits such as sales and promotions, cannabis infused recipes, playlists, Choom Sessions and more. Choom Plus is free for members and no cannabis purchase is required.

“The Launch of Choom Plus is an exciting next step in our mission to provide our customers with the best retail cannabis experience in every market we operate. We look forward to further engaging our customers with our elevated brand during this roll-out,” Corey Gillon, CEO states. “By putting emphasis on customer engagement, brand, and services through an omnichannel approach, we’re creating a comprehensive experience for our customers, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next phase.”

The launch will be rolled out in two phases, the first of which will launch in early July. The second phase, launching later this summer, will integrate advanced CRM segmentation features, rewards, and incremental marketing channels including SMS capabilities. Maximizing customer loyalty through value added member programs are a proven model within the broader retail sector and will be a key differentiator and future revenue driver for Choom.

For more details on Choom Plus please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fplus.choom.ca%2F

About Choom™:

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

