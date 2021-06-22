Avalara Enables Global Sellers to Manage Treaty and Trade Restrictions for Cross-Border Commerce

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avalara Enables Global Sellers to Manage Treaty and Trade Restrictions for Cross-Border Commerce

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Avalara%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced new capabilities being added to its cross-border solution: Trade Treaty Support and Trade Restrictions Management. These new features enable businesses to take advantage of preferred treaty rates in their landed cost calculations and to avoid selling items to countries where there are restrictions with customs regulations.

“As more commerce takes place online, ecommerce is enabling sellers of any size to reach customers internationally,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager, IDC. “When it comes to cross-border commerce, tools that enable retailers to easily account for applicable treaties and trade restrictions can save money and minimize shipping disruptions.”

Cross-Border Trade Treaty Support

Trade treaties are formal agreements between two or more countries that make it easier to trade between each other by reducing tariffs, quotas, and other trade restrictions. For businesses, assembling and maintaining content related to treaties spanning multiple international jurisdictions is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Avalara has extended its tax content coverage to include trade treaty tariff rates from around the world, which provides businesses selling across borders access to lower duty rates negotiated between nations as preferred rates. This enables cross-border retailers to:

  • Improve efficiency of maintaining preferential and punitive treaties. Reduce time and resources spent assembling and maintaining preferential and punitive treaties across multiple international jurisdictions.
  • Reduce costs and improve customer experience. Apply existing treaties to transactions to provide lower duty and/or tax rates for customers and help reduce customer churn with improved pricing.
  • Access treaty information across regions. Cross-Border Trade Treaty Support is currently available for Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as for countries in the European Union and United Kingdom.
  • Apply treaties to AvaTax Cross-Border transactions. Cross-Border Trade Treaty Support is available as a feature of Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border.

Trade Restrictions Management

Trade Restrictions Management helps international sellers know what government restrictions are in place when selling goods across borders. This enables cross-border retailers to:

  • Drive efficiencies. Focus their efforts in countries where products don’t have trade complexity concerns allowing them to streamline Harmonized System (HS) code classification, language translation, and calculation of duties and taxes.
  • Avoid additional costs. Advanced knowledge of soft restrictions can help avoid added costs related to orders restricted at the border such as clearing complex products, securing licenses, and reversing shipping charges for uncleared goods.
  • Enhance customer experience. Prevent shipments from being delayed at customs by understanding hard and soft restrictions prior to the transaction to deliver a seamless purchasing experience.
  • Access trade restriction information across regions. Trade Restrictions Management currently supports Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional trade corridors are actively being added.
  • Incorporate trade restrictions into your cross-border portfolio. Businesses can use Trade Restrictions Management as a standalone solution with or without HS codes.

“Cross-border commerce will continue to be a critical growth area for businesses to reach new customers and to stay competitive, but it comes with its own share of compliance complexity,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara. “Our cross-border trade treaty and restrictions capabilities provide global businesses with a competitive edge by equipping them with the insights needed to deliver a superior customer experience, improve efficiencies, and avoid shipment delays.”

For additional information on Avalara’s cross-border solution, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005165r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005165/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment