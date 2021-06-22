SAB Biotherapeutics to List on Nasdaq through Merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., Advancing Unique Human Antibody Platform with Demonstrated Utility in Immunotherapy and Rapid Response to Emerging Diseases

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces targeted, high potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies at scale, and Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP), a blank check company focused on innovative biopharmaceutical firms, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as SAB Biotherapeutics and will continue to operate under the SAB management team, with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Samuel J. Reich and Jeffrey G. Spragens joining the SAB Board of Directors. SAB co-founder and current executive chairman, Dr. Edward Hamilton, plans to transition to a board observer role while remaining active in the company. Mr. Reich is expected to assume the role of executive chairman.

SAB plans to be listed on NASDAQ following the closing of the transaction. The proposed transaction implies an enterprise value for SAB, on a post-merger basis, of approximately $325 million (assuming a share price of $10.10 per share) and is expected to provide the combined company with approximately $118 million of pro forma cash (assuming no redemptions from Big Cypress’ trust account), to fuel development and commercialization of SAB’s unique DiversitAb™ platform that leverages its proprietary transchromosomic (Tc) bovine™ herds to produce highly-potent targeted fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics for a wide range of immune system disorders, cancer and infectious diseases without the need for human donors.

Proceeds from the business combination are expected to support advancement of SAB’s robust pipeline and platform through multiple catalysts across several programs. These potentially include multiple clinical data read-outs, which represent potential value inflection events.

“The execution of this merger agreement caps 18 months of tremendous progress at SAB,” said Eddie Sullivan, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Years of innovation and investment in our unique human polyclonal antibody platform have enabled us to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, moving a therapeutic candidate from concept to the clinic in less than five months. The awarded funding and our collaboration with the federal government, as part of COVID-19 Response (formerly Operation Warp Speed), has enabled us to test, refine and advance our novel therapeutic development and internal production and regulatory processes, as well as provide a model for future rapid response. This period of intense activity leaves us well-positioned to advance our portfolio of novel therapies for immune system disorders, cancer and other infectious diseases. The unique attributes of our DiversitAb™ platform power our diversified strategy that includes rapid response, development of our own novel therapeutics, and a variety of pharma collaborations. We are excited at the expanded opportunities afforded by the merger to put our platform to work generating important new therapies for unmet medical needs.”

“At Big Cypress we screened more than 60 biotech companies in our search for the perfect merger partner,” noted Sam Reich, chief executive officer of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. “We were thrilled when we found SAB Biotherapeutics, a distinctive and exciting approach to marrying the power of nature with advanced genomic technology. SAB met or exceeded our criteria, demonstrating de-risked early development processes, clinical proof-of-concept, therapeutic targets with large unmet needs and what we expect to be manageable Phase 3 trials, high-value indications, and the ability to efficiently put additional capital to work advancing a high potential pipeline. We like that SAB’s innovative technology and management team are unconventional by biotech standards, with their novel DiversitAb™ platform leveraging Tc bovine herds that rapidly produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies with almost unlimited therapeutic potential, as well as their location in our nation’s heartland. We look forward to working with the exceptional SAB team to advance this important technology.”

SAB Biotherapeutics Overview

SAB Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. Applying advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB develops fully-human antibodies produced from transchromosomic (Tc) bovine™ herds targeted at addressing specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile and scalable DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious human diseases. It rapidly produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies at commercial scale. The platform has been developed and validated through funding awarded from US government emerging disease and rapid response programs. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs in a number of indications, in addition to its collaborations with global pharmaceutical and other partners.

Summary of the Transaction

Upon the closing of the business combination, and assuming a share price of $10.10 per share and no redemptions of shares of Big Cypress by its public stockholders, SAB would be expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $325 million and cash resources of approximately $118 million, including the contribution of up to $116 million from cash held in Big Cypress’ trust account (less any redemptions). Pro forma for the business combination, legacy shareholders of SAB will own approximately 68% of the post-merger public company, excluding any contingent consideration and before giving effect to any potential exercise of Big Cypress’ common stock purchase warrants into shares of common stock following the closing. There is no minimum cash closing condition for the transaction.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both Big Cypress’ and SAB’s respective Boards of Directors. The proposed transaction is subject to the approval of Big Cypress and SAB stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and an investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Big Cypress with the SEC, which will be available at www.sec.gov.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) bovine herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile and scalable DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious human diseases. It rapidly produces natural, specifically-targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies at commercial scale. The platform has been developed and validated through funding awarded from US government emerging disease and rapid response programs. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs in a number of indications, in addition to its collaborations with global pharmaceutical and other partners. For more information visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow %40SABBantibody on Twitter.

About Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus within the life sciences industry. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Samuel J. Reich. For more information, visit www.bigcypressaccorp.com.

