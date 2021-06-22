Old Navy Partners with Welcoming America to Celebrate New US Citizens with Iconic Flag Tee

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old Navy Partners with Welcoming America to Celebrate New US Citizens with Iconic Flag Tee

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

To celebrate America’s upcoming birthday and the diverse tapestry that makes up the U.S., Old Navy is rolling out the red, white and blue carpet to the country’s newest members. The quintessential American fashion brand is teaming up with the nonprofit Welcoming+America to officially welcome newly naturalized U.S. citizens with the gift of its iconic Flag Tee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005396/en/

Kris_Njatcha.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

This Fourth of July, Old Navy is celebrating all things American, from apple pie and barbecues to freedom and flag tees. The brand will cue the fireworks for a special group of people who represent the country’s rich heritage of diversity - new American citizens. To commemorate their first Independence Day as naturalized citizens, Old Navy is gifting its 2021 Flag Tee to these newest members1, officially welcoming them to the Old Navy family and tradition of stars and stripes.

“This July Fourth, I’m celebrating the opportunity to live out my dreams, and the diversity in America, in style,” said Kris Njatcha, who became a citizen in 2015 from Cameroon and is teaming up with Old Navy to celebrate the program.

To further invest in the brand’s commitment to belonging, Old Navy is supporting Welcoming America with a $65,000 donation to support the nonprofit’s mission to build inclusive communities together with immigrants. A portion of the donation will also fund July Fourth celebration events for newly naturalized citizens through Welcoming America’s member organizations in select markets.

"We're thrilled to partner with an inclusive brand like Old Navy to celebrate new American citizens and the communities that foster belonging for everyone across the nation," said Rachel Perić, Executive Director of Welcoming America.

2021 Flag Tee

Since its founding in 1994, Old Navy has been part of the July Fourth traditions for millions of families who proudly wear the brand’s Flag Tee to celebrate America’s birthday. The 2021 Flag Tee is the brand’s most inclusive version yet, featuring the names of the five U.S. territories in addition to the 50 states.

“We view the flag as an enduring symbol of freedom, especially now as the country continues to reopen from the pandemic,’ said Shane Cullen, Senior Designer of Graphics at Old Navy. “Given all we experienced in the last year as a nation, we saw an opportunity to evolve our traditional Flag Tee design to convey togetherness and solidarity.”

The 2021 Old Navy Flag Tee collection, priced at US $5.00, is available for the family (pets included!2) now at oldnavy.com and in stores in the U.S. nationwide. Old Navy invites customers to join the conversation while wearing their Flag Tees and share what they are most proud of being an American with the hashtag #oldnavyflagtee.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About Welcoming America

Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. Through the Welcoming Network, we work to change systems and culture by providing communities the roadmap they need to create welcoming policies and share new approaches to inclusion to create an environment where everyone can truly thrive. Visit www.welcomingamerica.org to learn more.

1Offer valid while supplies last. Old Navy will gift 1,000 Flag Tees to new U.S. citizens through nonprofit partner Welcoming America.
2Flag Tee for pets is priced at US $10.00.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005396r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005396/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment