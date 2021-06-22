Arcimoto to Showcase Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator at 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that it will showcase the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator during the 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium being held at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005469/en/

Arcimoto will offer test drives of its ultra-efficient electric vehicles alongside Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) leader TESIAC, and in cooperation with “Best in Class” EV charging platforms Beam and JuiceBar, to demonstrate future-proof, smart city, shared mobility options for public and private sectors. Photo by Arcimoto

Alongside Beam, creators of the world’s fastest deployed solar EV Arc chargers; JuiceBar, makers of the most powerful Level 2 EV chargers on the market; and TESIAC, a Managed Services Platform that delivers Infrastructure-as-a-Service to public and private entities, Arcimoto will demonstrate the potential for shared fleets of ultra-efficient EVs to be deployed on military bases, in smart cities, and beyond.

“One of the greatest challenges to EV adoption today and the development of self-driving shared fleets of tomorrow is the lack of advanced, future-proofed charging and management infrastructure, which will enable us to get from A to B as efficiently and affordably as possible, while benefiting from zero emissions, optimum utilization, and plenty of charge left in every vehicle,” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re proud to collaborate with the leaders in mobility infrastructure TESIAC, Beam, and JuiceBar to create an EV technology ecosystem that will power the sustainable, shared, self-driving fleets for both public and private sectors, especially for underserved communities who would benefit from these advancements the most.”

“Private-Public Partnerships have the power to make tremendous strides in solving large, complex challenges. Working with the U.S. Marines, Arcimoto, JuiceBar, TESIAC, and other partners at EMS, we are demonstrating the promise of truly clean mobility,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Listed on the GSA contract, the EV ARC solar-powered charging system generates and stores its own electricity to power JuiceBar and other brand chargers and charge an array of military and civilian EVs. We’re thrilled to be a part of this vision of connectivity and clean mobility.”

“The future for fleets is contactless, shared, and electric – providing a seamless experience to customers while reducing overall fleet costs,” said Paul Vosper, CEO JuiceBar. “JuiceBar’s flagship Gen 3 chargers are designed to accommodate the demands of fleet owners with a unique open protocol smart network and the fastest Level 2 EV chargers on the market, providing a cost-effective charging solution. Working with TESIAC, Arcimoto, and Beam provides customers with powerful, customized turnkey solutions that bring sophisticated technologies to address power needs and installation issues, offering reliable and flexible infrastructure for fleet operators.”

“At TESIAC, we focus on scalable and integrated infrastructure that efficiently and effectively addresses the mobility, technology, energy, and capital challenges faced by government agencies and commercial industries to meet their sustainability goals and/or mandates. We believe affordable, ultra-efficient EVs such as the Arcimoto FUV will be pivotal in that effort,” said Karen Morgan, a Managing Partner at TESIAC. “In combination with innovative charging technologies provided by Beam and JuiceBar, we have the opportunity to create an EV technology cluster which could be rapidly deployed on military bases or within communities at large, granting access to highly affordable electric transportation to travel not only across military bases, but nearby cities, campuses, shopping areas, or wherever you need to be.”

The 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium begins at 9:00 a.m. PDT at MCAS Miramar, and will feature key government leaders discussing changing policies and plans for electric mobility. The latest technologies with industry-leading organizations will showcase the latest in what is possible for use on and off base, both now and in the near future. MCAS Miramar is a leader in infrastructure electrification and mobility, with 5G-enabled networks, microgrids with multiple renewable energy sources, and autonomous vehicle proving grounds. Visit+the+official+event+page+here.

For the latest company updates, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. A replay of the Company’s latest quarterly earnings webinar can be viewed here. For more information, visit Arcimoto.com.

About TESIAC

TESIAC is an Economic Development and Managed Services Platform that delivers Infrastructure-as-a-Service to public and private entities through flexible project management and innovative financial structures. TESIAC operates at the nexus of mobility, technology, energy, and capital markets. By doing so, TESIAC enables integrated and interoperable systems to enhance overall efficiencies, increase operational performance, and create layers of sustainable value. TESIAC brings together an experienced interdisciplinary team and partners with new and advanced technologies, as well as flexible and innovative capital structures. Our core principles are centered around smart city development with a focus on climate, social equity, and job creation.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar has been leading the EV Charger EVolution since 2009 and is committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Our JuiceBar chargers are deployed across more than 100 cities in the United States and Canada and are manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A. Our recently launched Gen 3 chargers are 60% faster than the industry’s standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and provide choice of communication networks. We are recognized for our technology, elegant and resilient charger designs with custom branding, a superior user experience, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. For more information about JuiceBar, go to www.JuiceBarEV.com.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid+Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005469/en/