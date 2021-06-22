Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

Also check out: (Free Trial)
GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on April 15, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400
