Cowen Expands Global Capital Introduction Team, Providing Extended Solutions for Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading Clients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cowen Expands Global Capital Introduction Team, Providing Extended Solutions for Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading Clients

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen (

COWN, Financial) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) has expanded its global capital introduction team with two new senior appointments as it continues extending the services and coverage it provides to its prime brokerage and outsourced trading clients. Cowen’s global capital introduction team now comprises eight capital introduction professionals, with additional hires planned over the next couple of years.

Amy Cheung, based in Hong Kong and the first team member in the APAC region, joins Cowen as Vice President after three years working in investor relations and business development at hedge fund Bright Stream Capital Management. Daniel McGlinn joins Cowen’s San Francisco office, also as Vice President, after six years at PNC Asset Management, where he was a member of the alternative strategies team responsible for external manager selection.

Brett Yarkon, Managing Director and Head of Capital Introduction at Cowen, said, “Amy and Daniel both have extensive buy-side experience and are strong additions to our growing team. Having a local presence in Hong Kong to capitalize on further opportunities in Asia, as well as team members on the ground across the US and in London, is a significant benefit for our team as we continue to extend our global coverage and take our Cap Intro business to the next level.”

Mr. Yarkon continued, “Our Cap Intro solution is differentiated by our investor-centric approach, with the majority of our team having strong allocator backgrounds. We have grown our team in response to client demand and are now ideally positioned for further expansion across the US, Europe and Asia.”

Cowen provides its capital introduction clients with a range of products and services including access to over 1,000 hedge fund allocators, peer group analyses, pitch review and refinement, and the opportunity to attend high value allocator events. Clients are typically emerging managers, with a team focus on family offices, hedge fund of funds, endowments and foundations, and other investors willing to provide early-stage capital. The team also offers solutions to established managers and provides valuable insight to investors through a rigorous analytical process similar to the process that many allocators undertake themselves prior to making investments.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. For further information, visit www.cowen.com

Cowen’s capital introduction services are offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

For additional information, visit http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

Media Contact for US:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
[email protected]		Media Contact for Europe
The Realization Group
Vanessa Green/Melanie Budden
+44 (0)771 333 2303
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODI1Nzc3NCM0MjUyMDMxIzIwMTY3ODU=
fccb56ad-9dbf-4a69-9f1c-aef6c243a8f7
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment