Nevro Announces SENZA-NSRBP Clinical Data Presentation at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians 23rd Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that data from the SENZA Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) will be presented at the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) 23rd annual meeting to be held in person from June 24-26, 2021 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nevro will also showcase the company's HFX™ platform of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) solutions in an exhibit booth and will host an investor briefing.

The podium presentation will describe the 6-month follow-up results from the SENZA-NSRBP RCT. The objective of this study was to compare Nevro's proprietary high-frequency (10 kHz) SCS plus Conventional Medical Management (CMM) to CMM alone in 159 randomized patients at 15 study centers. Previously presented 3-month results demonstrated superior responder rate and significant pain relief for the 10 kHz SCS cohort versus CMM.

"This will be the first time that 6-month data from our SENZA-NSRBP clinical trial will be presented, and we look forward to Dr. Kapural sharing these significant results at the ASIPP annual meeting," stated D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "NSRBP represents an important growth driver for Nevro, and these results will provide valuable evidence to guide clinical decisions and to support our initiatives to expand payer coverage as we continue to increase penetration into the non-surgical portion of our market."

The ASIPP annual meeting agenda can be accessed at https://asipp.org/wp-content/uploads/ASIPP23rdAnnualMeetingAgenda.pdf. Details of the SENZA-NSRBP clinical data presentation are included below:

Six Month Outcomes from Randomized Clinical Trial for Efficacy of Spinal Cord Stimulation at 10 kHz to treat Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain

Presenting Author: Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD

Date & Time: Friday, June 25, 2021 during Breakout Sessions - Abstract Session A from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Central Time

The company plans to publish these 6-month results in a peer-reviewed journal. Study participants will continue to be followed out to 24 months.

Nevro to Host Analyst & Investor Briefing on June 25, 2021

Nevro will host an analyst & investor briefing on Friday, June 25, beginning at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET. Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman will host the event, which will include a clinical data update for the company's SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP clinical studies and a question & answer session. Nevro's Chief Medical Officer, David Caraway, MD, PhD, and Nevro's Chief Financial Officer, Rod MacLeod, will also participate in the event.

Investors interested in listening to the briefing may participate via conference call or webcast. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2321 in the U.S. or +1 7785602840 internationally, using Conference ID: 2819815. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://nevro.com/English/us/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/Nevro-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Briefing-from-ADA/default.aspx on June 25. This event is not part of the official ASIPP Annual Meeting.

About the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

ASIPP is a not-for-profit professional organization founded in 1998 now comprising over 4,500 interventional pain physicians and other practitioners who are dedicated to ensuring safe, appropriate and equal access to essential pain management services for patients across the country suffering with chronic and acute pain. There are approximately 8,500 appropriately trained and qualified physicians practicing interventional pain management in the United States. ASIPP is comprised of 50 affiliated state societies, and the Puerto Rico Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. For more information, please visit the ASIPP website at asipp.org.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

