Yushangmei acquires American company Totally Green Inc. to accelerate its vision to establish an international expansion platform

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global innovative technology healthcare service corporation, Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of Totally Green Inc. (headquartered in Nevada, USA, stock code: TLGN) to which, Totally Green Inc. has conditionally agreed to dispose of, while Yushangmei agreed to acquire the controlling stake in the target company. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Yushangmei proposes to acquire and Totally Green intends to sell the controlling stake in the target company (or its holding company).

The acquirer - Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd., is committed to building a global innovative advanced technology healthcare service platform, integrating the healthcare industry, high-tech Research and Development (R&D), digitalized operation, new media marketing and community services. Looking ahead, wellness ecosystem will be the development direction, in which international high-end services as core business of Yushangmei, by providing innovative technologies with big data, so as to pave the way for global diversified development.

Yushangmei owns a range of high-tech health products such as Fuhengbao, Miaoyiyan, and Jinshubao, which mainly focus on women's personal health care and are developed by self-dependent technology. The company has cooperated intensively with the R&D institutions for high-tech female reproductive health product, stem cells, biomedicine and universities in Mainland China. Yushangmei is indeed a superpower in terms of technological research and development with a complete sets for manufacturing, which leads them to has successfully launched a range of medical enzyme peptide and stem cells products in conjunction with multiple institutions.

What's more, with the use of digitalized technology, e-commerce system platform is perfectly created, while online and offline businesses are highly integrated. Taking advantages of the craze of high-end private yoga for ladies, and the live-streaming celebrities with tens of millions of fans base, Yushangmei does not only echoes to Belt and Road initiative by boosting international trade for health industry, but also helps increasing the membership base by breaking into a new global market, and will end up standing at the forefront of health industry using big data.

With the smart e-commerce retail, self-operated online shopping mall in Yushangmei has already been established. Through stringent control on the eligibility of the supply chain manufacturers, together with the adoption of an innovative F to C model, more favorable and high quality "private & health" products are expected to be delivered directly from manufacturers to corporate clients. This does not only helps more clients to save cost, but also facilitates more innovative brands to set up their own sales channels, eventually achieving the dream of having more national brands. As for the innovative healthcare system, which online and offline services are highly integrated, is also expected to have a considerable growth in value.

Through technology, the importance of healthcare and wellness will be deeply rooted to the people's hearts, thereby realizing an upgraded global strategy of health and ecological services.

The acquirer and acquiree of this acquisition are organizations that strive to serve customers with innovative technologies, in order to make services more accessible and better. Upon the completion of the acquisition, both parties will work together to carry out new marketing strategies and exploring global market, so as to bring positive impact by maximizing the potential of all providers and clients. Yushangmei and Totally Green are committed to strive for ideals, and will continue to excel by upgrading the technologies for R&D and the quality of service; meanwhile promoting the diversity, equality and values; as well as providing free and paid products and innovative high-quality service for all.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yushangmei-acquires-american-company-totally-green-inc-to-accelerate-its-vision-to-establish-an-international-expansion-platform-301317138.html

SOURCE Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd