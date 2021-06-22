Logo
Global Cord Blood Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on June 29, 2021

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 on Monday, June 28, 2021, after the U.S. market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 to discuss its financial performance and give a brief overview of the Company's recent developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested parties can access the audio webcast through the Company's IR website at http://ir.globalcordbloodcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible two hours after the conference call and available for seven days at the same URL as above. Listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-646-722-4977 or 1-855-824-5644, for U.S. callers, or +852-3027-6500, for Hong Kong callers, access code: 27000750#.

Please dial in ten minutes prior to the conference call to ensure proper connection, and be prepared to provide your name and company name to the operator.

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call and the fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be available at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, in the section titled "Investor Center/Press Release," after 4:16 p.m. ET on Monday, June 28, 2021, and in the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the month of June 2021, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Global Cord Blood Corporation
Investor Relations Department
Tel: (+852) 3605-8180
Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.
William Zima
Tel: (+86) 10-6583-7511
U.S. Tel: (+1) 646-405-5185
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN18696&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cord-blood-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301316953.html

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation

