Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol Dependence Awareness Campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol Dependence Awareness Campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- CC Sabathia Shares Personal Recovery Journey to Support Education About the Disease -

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), today announced former professional baseball player and World Series champion, CC Sabathia, as a spokesperson for the company's My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, which is designed to help raise awareness about the disease of alcohol dependence and encourage people who are rethinking their relationship with alcohol to reach out to their healthcare provider. The My Relationship with Alcohol websiteaims to help decrease the stigma surrounding alcohol dependence by providing disease state education resources, personal stories, an interactive questionnaire to help people assess their drinking patterns, a discussion guide that offers ideas on how to start a conversation with a healthcare provider about alcohol dependence and information about treating the disease.

CC_Sabathia_Headshot.jpg

CC Sabathia has been outspoken about his own alcohol dependence recovery journey in an effort to inspire others who may be struggling with the disease to seek help. "I battled with my drinking for years before making the decision to seek professional help, so I'm looking forward to being part of this campaign to help people rethink their relationship with alcohol," said CC Sabathia. "By sharing my own story and information about the disease as part of this campaign, I hope to help encourage people who are questioning their own drinking patterns to learn more about alcohol dependence and talk to a healthcare provider. One of the hardest parts of starting a recovery journey is taking that first step."

As part of the My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, Sabathia will share his story about how he made the decision to change his relationship with alcohol and some of his experiences in his alcohol dependence recovery journey. "I want people to understand that they are not alone," said Sabathia. "Alcohol dependence isn't anything to be embarrassed about or ashamed of. It is not a personal failing, it's a disease, and resources are available for people as they explore their own recovery journey."

"CC's openness about his recovery journey and his desire to help others living with alcohol dependence provide an important platform to help raise awareness of, and educate people about, the disease," said Richard Pops, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alkermes. "This campaign is launching as the country has begun to emerge from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when people may be re-evaluating their drinking patterns. We share CC's commitment to providing support and information to people who may be questioning their relationship with alcohol and are pleased to be working with him on this important disease awareness campaign."

About My Relationship with Alcohol
Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com offers educational information about alcohol dependence, an interactive questionnaire based on questions developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)1 designed to assess personal drinking patterns, and a discussion guide to help start conversations with healthcare providers about the disease and treating alcohol dependence. The website also features personal stories of individuals sharing insights on how their relationship with alcohol needed to change, and their ongoing recovery journeys, after being diagnosed with alcohol dependence by a healthcare provider.

About Alcohol Dependence
Alcohol dependence is a chronic disease in which a person craves drinks that contain alcohol and is unable to control their drinking. A person with this disease also needs to drink greater amounts to get the same effect and has withdrawal symptoms after stopping alcohol use. Alcohol dependence affects physical and mental health, and can cause problems with family, friends and work.2

About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

1 National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Alcohol Use Disorder: A Comparison Between DSM-IV and DSM-5. Accessed on June 18, 2021 from: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-use-disorder-comparison-between-dsm

2 National Cancer Institute at National Institutes of Health. Alcohol Dependence. Accessed on June 18, 2021 from: https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/alcohol-dependence

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Marisa Borgasano, +1 781 609 6659

Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE18604&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-former-professional-baseball-player-cc-sabathia-as-spokesperson-for-alcohol-dependence-awareness-campaign-301316892.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE18604&Transmission_Id=202106220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE18604&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment