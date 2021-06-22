Logo
Shutterstock Editorial And The Vault Partner With Meredith Corporation For Exclusive Rights To The LIFE Picture Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

A visual chronicle of the 19th and 20th centuries, capturing over 800,000 iconic visuals across fashion and entertainment, politics, space and sports, is exclusively available in the The Vault

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an exclusive editorial partnership with leading media company Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) to exclusively represent the iconic LIFE Picture Collection, one of the most significant photographic archives in the world, featuring over 800,000 of the most recognizable photos, magazine covers and historical moments chronicling the 20th century.

Shutterstock_Meredith_The_Vault_1.jpg

The collection will form part of Shutterstock Editorial's archive, The Vault, which has over 60 million assets across photo and video, making it one of the largest photo and video archives in the world. As part of the partnership, Shutterstock and LIFE Picture Collection will work together to bring new, never before available images from the archive to market, making them available to Shutterstock's global customer base. As one of the world's most prestigious brands, LIFE Picture Collection is an incomparable library of stunning visuals that provide a glimpse into significant events, from Neil Armstrong's moon walk, to Martin Luther King Jr. marching for equality, as well as distinctive LIFE magazine covers featuring Diana, Princess of Wales, Winston Churchill, and Marilyn Monroe. These prolific moments were captured by some of the greatest photographers, including Alfred Eisenstaedt, Margaret Bourke-White, Andreas Feininger, John Dominis, Nina Leen, and Gjon Mili.

"Compelling exclusive editorial content is core to Shutterstock Editorial, and we are delighted to bring LIFE Picture Collection, one of the most remarkable archives in existence, to our customers around the world," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "Documenting history's most memorable moments from 1936 to 2000 across politics, culture, celebrities and sports, the collection is an unparalleled offering of some of the most important images ever captured."

"The LIFE Picture Collection—created by one of the world's most illustrious brands—is an exceptional photographic archive of monumental events and intimate moments from the 19th and 20th centuries," said Jill Golden, Director, LIFE Picture Collection and Vice-President, Picture Collection, Inc. "We are thrilled to bring this significant collection exclusively to Shutterstock as a trusted partner, and one of the most innovative creative content companies in the world."

Open The Vault to access The LIFE Picture Collection.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

ABOUT THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION

The LIFE Picture Collection is the visual chronicle of the 20th century and the most prestigious private photographic archive in the U.S. From 1936 to 2000, LIFE commissioned more than 10 million photographs across 120,000 stories. At its height, LIFE magazine's incomparable images and essays reached 1 of 3 American readers. The original pictures and articles remain in Meredith's LIFE Picture Collection, an unprecedented cultural asset with millions of untold stories and unseen images. The LIFE Picture Collection offers research, gallery, licensing and merchandising opportunities.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The Company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator with 36 million subscribers and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

Shutterstock_Meredith_The_Vault_2.jpg

Shutterstock_Meredith_The_Vault_3.jpg

Shutterstock_Meredith_The_Vault_4.jpg

Shutterstock_Meredith_The_Vault_5.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY17589&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-editorial-and-the-vault-partner-with-meredith-corporation-for-exclusive-rights-to-the-life-picture-collection-301317152.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

