Northern Vertex Triples Land Package to Capture Regional Mineral Potential in Oatman Mining District, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") a Western U.S. gold producer with district-scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its property holdings around the Moss Mine in NW Arizona and has obtained property-wide hyperspectral alteration mineral data.

Northern Vertex has increased the size of its property around the Moss Mine in NW Arizona from approximately 47 square kilometers to almost 169 square kilometers through a combination of staking and land acquisition (Figure 1: Moss Property Land Package Map). Property expansion was driven by the results of a detailed review of the regional geology, publicly available online mineral resources spatial data, and information in a comprehensive historical database compiled by the Company, which highlighted the district-scale exploration potential around the Moss Mine.

Key Points:

Northern Vertex now controls a district-scale property of approximately 169 square kilometers in size around the Moss Mine.

Property-scale hyperspectral alteration mineral maps have been acquired and are being used in combination with the Company's historical database for the broader district to better prioritize exploration targets.

Northern Vertex President, Michael G. Allen commented "We are pleased to be able to establish ourselves as the dominant mineral rights holder in the Oatman District via staking. The Oatman district has historical production of over two million ounces of gold but has seen very little modern exploration. Establishing a large highly prospective land package then systematically exploring it is a time-tested strategy for unlocking shareholder value. We are uniquely positioned by having an established mine in the district."

Northern Vertex Vice President of Exploration, Warwick S. Board commented, "The presence of numerous historic mines, adits, workings, and showings in the broader Oatman Mining District and their apparent relationship to key regional to local geological structures, underlined the district-scale potential around the Moss Mine and was the driver behind acquiring more land. A preliminary review of the hyperspectral alteration mineral data has already supported the decision to expand our land package, and it is being used to optimize our exploration plans."

Hyperspectral Data

Mapping hydrothermal alteration minerals is a powerful tool for vectoring towards mineralization and mineral deposits. Alteration minerals have distinct electromagnetic spectral signatures that can be used to map out their spatial location and associations. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes data from across the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing different alteration mineral signatures to be differentiated and mapped. Hyperspectral alteration mineral data were collected for the entire Moss property using the WorldView-3 satellite. Data collation and processing was conducted by PhotoSat Information Ltd. (Figure 2: Hyperspectral Alteration Mineral Map for the Moss Property). The hyperspectral data is being used in conjunction with geological mapping, surface sampling, and drilling data, for exploration target generation and prioritization for follow-up work.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

