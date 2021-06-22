OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vobile Group Limited to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vobile Group Limited (HKG: 3738; OTCQX: VOBIF), a worldwide leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vobile Group Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Vobile Group Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VOBIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"DTC subscription services, such as Disney+, Discovery+ and HBO Max, are transforming the media entertainment industry. Protecting content exclusivity to ensure subscriber growth is critical to the success of DTC business. We have a large customer base in the U.S." Stated Yangbin Wang, CEO of Vobile. "Trading on the OTCQX Market increases accessibility for the U.S. investors and enables us to reach broader capital markets as we continue to grow."

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vobile Group Limited

Vobile is a worldwide leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization. Its best-in-class SaaS platforms are widely used by movie studios, television networks and record labels, enabling effective content protection for rightsholders and accelerating their revenue growth in online distribution. Vobile has global operations in the U.S., China, Japan and Australia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

