America's SBDC Collaborates with Coalition of Small Business Providers for "Launchpad America" to Help Entrepreneurs, Startups Succeed as Nation Emerges from Pandemic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURKE, Va., June 22, 2021

BURKE, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of industry leaders including GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Lendio, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Roll by ADP, Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY), and YouMail have teamed up to create "Launchpad America" - a unique initiative aimed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and mentorship needed to start and grow new businesses.

americas_small_business_development_centers_logo.jpg

"Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade, ..."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 20% of startups do not make it through their first year, and 50% don't make it through five years. As the country and its businesses begin to reopen at a rapid rate, the leaders of small business solutions providers decided to band together, combining each of their organization's respective specialized expertise to offer free resources and necessary tools to America's startups.

"As a leading small business provider who helped our customers throughout the pandemic, we recognize that small businesses are the lifeblood of a strong economy and the economic recovery is dependent on the success of these organizations," said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of Thryv. "We are proud to spearhead this powerful group of small business providers to create a go-to resource that fuels the dreams of entrepreneurs in the U.S."

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that "Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade, according to government data, seizing on pent-up demand and new opportunities after the pandemic shut down and reshaped the economy."

"The opportunity to collaborate with Thryv and some of our other long-time partners was a no-brainer for us. Bringing SBDC expertise and resources to these entrepreneurs primed to take the leap to small business ownership is essential. Starting a new business in these times is scary, especially with information changing so rapidly. These small businesses will have an advantage that many do not, a roadmap for success", said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President and CEO, America's SBDC

Launchpad America is designed to help small businesses optimize their operations in a post COVID world, with available products and offers at their disposal. For more information visit www.launchpadamerica.com.

About America's SBDC
America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

About Launchpad America
Launchpad America was created by well-known small business providers to improve the chances of success for today's entrepreneurs. At www.launchpadamerica.com, entrepreneurs can find what they need to get their new business ideas off the ground. The program offers products and tools in legal, finance, credit, client management, communications, payroll, human resources, accounting, and website domains. In addition, visitors will find opportunities for mentorship and guidebooks on building as well as running a small business. Launchpad America participants include America's Small Business Development Center (SBDC), GoSmallBiz.com, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Lendio, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Roll by ADP, Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) and YouMail. For more information visit www.launchpadamerica.com.

For media inquiries, contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC18209&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-sbdc-collaborates-with-coalition-of-small-business-providers-for-launchpad-america-to-help-entrepreneurs-startups-succeed-as-nation-emerges-from-pandemic-301317005.html

SOURCE America's SBDC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC18209&Transmission_Id=202106220600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC18209&DateId=20210622
