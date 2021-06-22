Logo
XCMG's Aerial Work Machinery Sector Now Ranks 6th Globally

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021

XUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) now ranks 6th – the highest-ranking Chinese brand – in the "Top 40 Global Aerial Work Platform Manufacturers 2021" list (Access M20) released by Access International, a magazine affiliated to KHL Group.

Beijing_2022_Winter_Olympics_Games_6_units_XGS28_aerial_work.jpg

In 2020, the sales of aerial work machinery in Europe and the United States were significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanks to the effective and strong control of the pandemic by the Chinese government, China's economy recovered quickly and aerial work machinery manufacturers delivered outstanding results in the global market.

"Aerial work equipment is a sunrise industry with vast potential for future development, so XCMG must grasp new opportunities from this development to build an industrial sector worth billions and become an absolute leader in the field," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Earlier this year, 6 units of XGS28 aerial work platforms completed the peripheral steel structure maintenance project in the Bird's Nest Olympic Stadium in 30 days, which will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The XGS28 aerial work platform is a star model with a maximum working height of 28.2m, maximum payload of 340kg and maximum gradeability of 45 percent. It's structured as three sections of telescopic arms and tower arm mechanism, with a small fly jib featuring a wide work range. The dual payload control system can adjust the work range depending on the payload, meeting different loading requirements. The model is an ideal choice for buildings, bridges, steel structures and stadium construction.

XCMG's top aerial work platform products also include XGS22, a model suitable for large-load constructions at high operation heights. The XGS34 has the widest operation reach among products of the same class, and XGS58, which covers a working height range of 22m to 58m, is suited for high-altitude projects.

With a new manufacturing base for fire safety equipment put into full operation by December 2019, a new generation of XG series aerial work platforms were released. XCMG now has a product portfolio of more than 40 models of aerial work platforms, including forklifts, crank arm and straight boom types.

favicon.png?sn=CN18957&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmgs-aerial-work-machinery-sector-now-ranks-6th-globally-301317184.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18957&Transmission_Id=202106220656PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18957&DateId=20210622
