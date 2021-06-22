Valeo Pharma Announces Commercial Launch of Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valeo Pharma Announces Commercial Launch of Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021

  • Product shipments have commenced across Canada
  • National respiratory sales force recruitment well advanced, field deployment on-going
  • Private and public reimbursement coverage progressing
  • Nelly Komari, joins Valeo as Senior Vice President Scientific & Medical Affairs

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that commercialization of Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler has commenced following product shipments across Canada and the initial deployment of its national respiratory sales force.

"The commercial launch of Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler is a key milestone for Valeo. It marks the debut of the Company's commercial efforts in the $700M Canadian asthma market, one of Canada's largest therapeutic segments", said Steve Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer. " I am especially proud of our Valeo team that organized this major product launch less than three months after licensing the products from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.. The commercialization of these two innovative asthma therapies follows the successful launch of RedescaTM in April 2021 and will immediately impact our financial performance and accelerate in the fiscal quarters to come".

Commenting on the Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler commercial launch, Frederic Fasano, President and Chief Operating Officer said; "We are very excited to start promoting and selling our first respiratory products. The establishment of our country wide respiratory, medical and commercial infrastructure is well under way and it is driven by a team of highly skilled and experienced pharma professionals. Nelly Komari, a seasoned pharma executive, has recently joined Valeo to lead the medical team in support of our asthma product launches. Enerzair Breezhaler and Atectura Breezhaler have demonstrated, against the current standard of care, that they improve the level of control of asthma symptoms and better prevent the related complications. Our team is very excited to start to reach out to clinicians to introduce both products and is proud to provide Canadian patients with these new treatment options".

At present, almost 4 million Canadians are living with asthma1, a serious health issue affecting all age groups. Patients with severe asthma live in fear of potential exacerbations which remain highly prevalent even with today's most advanced therapies. Asthma related exacerbations are concerning because of their associated mortality burden and also because of the increased risk of side effects from the use of systemic corticosteroids. Furthermore, there is growing evidence highlighting the lack of symptom control currently achieved in asthma. 39%2 of patients remain uncontrolled, despite available dual LABA/ICS medications, primarily due to low adherence, treatment misuse and poor inhaler technique. There is an urgent need to add effective maintenance treatment options to more efficiently address symptoms as well as asthma related long-term complications and mortality.

References:

1: Government of Canada. Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in Canada, 2018. Report from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System. Available from: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/asthma-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-canada-2018.html#a1.

2: Buhl R et al. Respiratory Medicine (2020)

3: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., ENERZAIR® BREEZHALER® Product Monograph, dated July 22, 2020

4: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., ATECTURA® BREEZHALER® Product Monograph, dated May 5, 2020

About Enerzair® Breezhaler®

Enerzair® Breezhaler® is indicated as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta2-agonist and a medium or high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous 12 months3. This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Atectura® Breezhaler®

Atectura® Breezhaler® is indicated as a once-daily maintenance treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with reversible obstructive airways disease. Atectura® Breezhaler® should be prescribed for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants treatment with both a LABA and an ICS4. Atectura® Breezhaler® combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LAMA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory Diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.comand follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

favicon.png?sn=MO18566&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeo-pharma-announces-commercial-launch-of--enerzair-breezhaler-and-atectura-breezhaler-301316983.html

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO18566&Transmission_Id=202106220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO18566&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment