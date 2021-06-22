Logo
Graybar Moves Its Supply Chain to the Cloud with Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced that Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, has chosen to implement Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to optimize its warehouse operations starting later this year.

Graybar is a leading North American wholesale distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products. Graybar selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management for its cloud native architecture that greatly reduces its IT requirements and scales effortlessly to meet its needs.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the world’s first enterprise-class warehouse management system (WMS) that unifies every aspect of distribution and never needs upgrading. Born in the cloud, this solution is the last WMS companies will ever have to buy and ushers in a new level of speed, adaptability and ease of use within distribution management.

“Graybar’s company-wide focus on innovation shapes the way we serve our customers and operate our business,” said David Meyer, vice president and chief information officer at Graybar. “We look forward to working with Manhattan Associates to implement a dynamic supply chain solution that adapts quickly to our customers’ needs, while giving us the insights to drive long-term transformation.”

“We are proud Graybar selected Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to transform and modernize its supply chain operations,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “By moving its WMS to the cloud, Graybar eliminates the need for new servers, software maintenance and system tuning, allowing it to focus on providing outstanding service to its customers.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Graybar:
Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 292 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:

Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates
Tel: +1 678 597 6988
[email protected]
