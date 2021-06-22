Predictive Oncology Inc.'s Subsidiaries Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both constructing new GMP labs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology ( POAI), an AI-driven oncology and drug discovery company, announced today that two of their wholly owned subsidiaries, Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both expanding their unique services by completing the fabrication and qualification of GMP facilities.



Soluble Biotech Inc., located in Birmingham, Alabama, uses a proprietary technology to rapidly develop formulations for protein and peptide therapeutics (i.e., vaccines, antibodies, virus-like particles, etc.). The GMP facility will allow the company to provide their customers with formulations that can be directly used in clinical trials. This new capability is expected to significantly expand Soluble Biotech’s growing potential customer base and it is hoped to lead to long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Soluble Biotech also sells chromatography kits that contain their proprietary, highly efficient endotoxin removal media. Soluble’s new GMP facility will be used to produce this media for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of their final protein purification steps prior to entering animal or human trials.

“The addition of a GMP facility is expected to significantly increase our potential customer base and lead to multiple long-term collaborations,” said Dr. Larry DeLucas, Vice President of Operations at Predictive Oncology.

TumorGenesis Inc., located in Salem, Massachusetts, is also implementing GMP operations for its production of cancer cell media and other products used in the capture, culture, identification, and screening of ovarian and breast cancer cells. The media, used to “fool” cancer cells into behaving as if they were still in the body, can also be used along with new technologies in cancer cell editing to produce proteins and other biological products that can be used to diagnose, treat, or modify cancer cells.

“By having the ability to scale into GMP production of media, we will be able to meet the needs of researchers who are exploring ways to use the cancer cell’s own mechanisms to produce a target, expressed protein or biological target,” said Richard Gabriel, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Predictive Oncology.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology ( POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

