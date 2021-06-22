Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America (“HPA”), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA’s unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT’s investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone’s substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.

HPA has a high-quality portfolio of over 17,000 homes across the United States. Its strong and experienced management team is committed to responsible ownership and seeks to provide potential residents flexibility, choice and control when deciding where and how to live. By purchasing homes on behalf of residents, HPA has helped thousands of home seekers live in a home they otherwise are not yet ready to purchase, under terms that best fit their needs. Furthermore, HPA’s program is built on transparency and can provide more optionality while lowering risk for residents as compared to a typical home purchase.

BREIT will support the HPA management team as it explores opportunities to expand access to high-quality housing for lower income households, including by formally launching its Choice Lease® program. Choice Lease is intended to provide a direct and tangible opportunity to help address housing affordability challenges for families across the U.S. Additionally, BREIT is committed to continuing and expanding the financial planning assistance program offered to all residents, free of charge.

Jacob Werner, Blackstone Real Estate Senior Managing Director, said, “The fundamental premise of the HPA platform is to provide residents with the opportunity to live in their chosen home with the option to purchase it—we intend to build on that goal and expand access to homes across the U.S. We look forward to working with HPA’s leadership team to further invest in the properties and continue its role as a valuable resource for people considering home purchases.”

Bill Young, Co-Founder and CEO of HPA, said, “This partnership with Blackstone Real Estate and its consistent support of our business will ensure we are well-positioned to expand the reach of our program to provide access to more homes while also delivering on our commitments to our current residents for the long-term. Our goal has always been to make homeownership a reality for more people, and now we can continue that mission, while providing even more flexibility and services for our residents.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP acted as legal counsel to HPA. BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as financial advisors to BREIT and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP acted as its legal counsel.

About Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT) is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. BREIT invests primarily in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $196 billion in investor capital under management. Further information is available at www.breit.com.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc. purchases, owns and operates high-quality single-family rental homes, dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people. Through their innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners has provided access to single family housing for thousands of households all across the country. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market helping home seekers, sellers, and agents meet their various housing needs. Further information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homepartners.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005666r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005666/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment