Dynatrace Helps the State of Minnesota Deliver Uninterrupted Access to Digital Services During a Tenfold Surge in Demand

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the State of Minnesota is using the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform to help ensure its citizens have reliable, 24/7 access to the state’s online unemployment insurance portal. Due to the pandemic, demand for this service has soared in recent months, from an average pre-pandemic monthly traffic volume of 638,000 visits, to a 10X peak of 6.6 million visits per month, and a steady state above 2 million visits per month in 2021. With Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability, the Minnesota IT Services team (MNIT) now combines real-time visibility across its digital ecosystem with extensive AIOps capabilities to ensure reliable performance of this critical digital service, regardless of fluctuations in demand. As a result, they are experiencing a significant reduction in the frequency of significant IT issues and performance degradations.

“Our mission is to deliver secure, reliable digital solutions to improve the lives of all Minnesotans,” said Kailey Smith, Application Architect, State of Minnesota IT Services. “By eliminating the need for manual processes and guesswork, Dynatrace has enabled us to transition from a team that’s been historically reactive, to one that’s consistently proactive. We no longer waste hours in war rooms chasing down problems and are rededicating this time to develop and deliver new services for our citizens, faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

By automatically identifying anomalies, alerting when problems with true business impact occur, and pinpointing the root-cause of issues, Dynatrace® enables the MNIT team to operate more efficiently, and focus on driving innovation while delivering better outcomes for its citizens.

“Dynatrace’s AIOps gives our team the confidence to pursue innovation and automation more aggressively, and roll out changes to critical applications faster, without increased risk,” continued Smith. “With Dynatrace, we can now quickly assess the impact of updates and new features and resolve issues before users are ever impacted. This helps ensure our digital services are always available to those who need them, regardless of how demand fluctuates. As a result, we’ve consistently been one of the first states to update our application to support rapid policy changes around benefit payments during the pandemic.”

Visit our Customer Stories page for more details on how the State of Minnesota is using a proactive approach to manage user-experience and ensure uninterrupted access to essential government services with Dynatrace.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace® provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial+page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter %40dynatrace.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005234r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005234/en/

