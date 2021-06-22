Terminix® Releases Top Mosquito Cities by Consumer Search Trends

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest, termite and mosquito+control services to residential and commercial customers, released today a list of the top cities in the United States that were most interested in finding out more about mosquitoes, according to internet search trends from 2020.

Bakersfield, California, a city that once did not have to worry about some+species+of+mosquitoes, claimed the top spot as residents searched the web for ways to get rid of mosquitoes. The state of Florida had the highest search frequency with six different cities in the top 25, followed by Texas and California, that had five cities and four cities, respectively. For a full list of the+top+50+mosquito+cities, including cities in Georgia, New York and Ohio, visit the %26ldquo%3BThe+Buzz%2C%26rdquo%3B the official Terminix blog.

“Every family deserves to enjoy their lawns and outdoor spaces this summer without being bothered by mosquitoes,” said Lance Martin, senior vice president of field operations for Terminix. “With summer in full swing, mosquito season is upon us. Mosquito-borne illnesses can affect all of us, as millions of people are impacted every year. Terminix is committed to helping protect our customers and the communities where we live and work from these potentially dangerous pests by offering an effective solution to eliminate them.”

Terminix based its rankings on data from Google Trends,1 a tool that shows how frequently a given search term or set of search terms is entered into Google's search engine over a given period of time and across specific geographic locations. To provide a more accurate measure of interest in mosquitoes, Terminix analyzed trend data for popular mosquito-related search terms in 2020, broken out by U.S. city. This analysis helped to identify the locations with the highest proportion of mosquito-related searches compared to city population.

According to Terminix, the top 25 cities most concerned with mosquitoes are:

Bakersfield, Calif. Jonesboro, Ark. Ft. Myers, Fla. Washington, D.C. Joplin, Mo. Corpus Christi, Texas Fresno, Calif. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. Flint, Mich. Panama City, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. South Bend, Ind. Lansing, Mich. Waco, Texas Jacksonville, Fla. West Palm Beach, Fla. Austin, Texas Tucson, Ariz. Orlando, Fla. McAllen, Texas San Antonio, Texas Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Wilmington, N.C. San Diego, Calif.

Mosquito-borne+diseases+infect+millions each year across the globe and kill+over+one+million+people+every+year. In the U.S., mosquitoes can transmit serious diseases such as West Nile virus and encephalitis, and globally, mosquitoes are vectors for other deadly illnesses, including malaria and Zika.

“For those concerned about mosquitoes, Terminix offers an effective solution to immediately begin reducing mosquito populations in your outdoor living space,” said Dan Baldwin, director of technical services for Terminix. “As always, Terminix products and services are tested and backed by science, so you can enjoy the outdoors.”

The Terminix mosquito service eliminates mosquitoes, as opposed to simply repelling them, and is delivered through a tailored treatment plan.

Proper mosquito management is key to helping alleviate the ongoing public health concerns associated with this pest. Following these simple prevention tips and using professional control methods can help protect families.

Eliminate water sources: Empty any outdoor water containers or equipment every 3–5 days. This includes bird baths, pet dishes, children’s toys and recreational equipment or patio decorations. Dress appropriately outdoors: Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Protect yourself: Apply repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR-3535 or Oil of Lemon-Eucalyptus (OLE), per+CDC+guidelines. Maintain your home: Clean gutters often, maintain your lawn and repair tears in window or door screens. Hire a professional: Focus on control methods offered by expertly trained professionals to handle these aggressive pests.

For more information, visit Terminix.com or call 1-800-Terminix.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com%2Fcompany%2Fterminix.

