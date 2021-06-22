Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Sommelier Company

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ( VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of The Sommelier Company. Founded by Principal Jörn (“Joey”) Kleinhans PhD, CFA, in 2013, The Sommelier Company is a global provider of independent wine and spirits expertise, private tasting events and education. The acquisition will enhance VWE’s direct-to-consumer channel, which represents 30% of Vintage Wine Estates’ net revenue.



“The Sommelier Company will add considerable reach to our direct-to-consumer and business-to-business customer base. We believe the acquisition will provide additional revenue and a strong Adjusted EBITDA contribution,” said Pat Roney, CEO of Vintage Wine Estates.

The Sommelier Company’s fiscal year 2020 net revenue exceeded $5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin greater than 60%. The consideration is approximately $8 million, plus an earn-out tied to future performance of the Company. The acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings.

The Sommelier Company conducts virtual and in-person events internationally, with certified sommeliers at the highest level presenting guided tasting experiences customized for each audience. Events include corporate team-building, wine appreciation seminars, client events and consumer events. Services also include wine and spirits consulting and wine scoring. The Sommelier Company will offer a selection of Vintage Wine Estates wines, including custom labels and etched bottles from Windsor Vineyards. The Sommelier Company will also begin offering Vintage Wine Estates wines for their guests to purchase in addition to Corporate Gifts and Concierge level service and events at Vintage Wine Estates wineries.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the services of The Sommelier Company to our direct and business consumers and look forward to expanding the opportunities to present our portfolio of wines to a highly qualified and wine-enthusiastic customer base,” commented Jessica Kogan, Vintage Wine Estates’ Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to his passion for wine and culture, Founder and Principal Joey Kleinhans brings a strong financial background to Vintage Wine Estates, where he will continue to direct The Sommelier Company. He earned his PhD in wine-focused business strategy from the University of California, Irvine. Prior to founding The Sommelier Company, Mr. Kleinhans founded The Council of Whiskey Masters and held the roles of Vice President at PIMCO, Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager at INVSCO and KPMG, and was named a U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

