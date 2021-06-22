Gannett Launches Its First Non-Fungible Token

USA+TODAY+NETWORK, part of Gannett+Co.+Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced it will auction its inaugural non-fungible token (NFT) inspired by the first newspaper delivered to space in 1971. Powered by+Origin’s NFT Launchpad, which was chosen for its ability to host record-breaking NFT sales on an industry-leading tech platform, the auction will consist of a unique mosaic incorporating more than 300 images from 50 years of space coverage. All auction proceeds will benefit the Air+Force+Space+%26amp%3B+Missile+Museum+Foundation and The+Gannett+Foundation.

Legendary Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, famously transported a special edition of TODAY, now FLORIDA TODAY and part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, to the moon. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shepard’s visit to the moon, the collection allows bidders the chance to immerse themselves with the interactive artwork of the Apollo Landing and related NASA missions.

The First Newspaper Delivered to the Moon collection includes the following:

Photo Mosaic Video: A video exploration of a collection of images spanning five decades of space coverage that re-creates the cover of the keepsake section delivered to the moon during Apollo 14’s mission.

A video exploration of a collection of images spanning five decades of space coverage that re-creates the cover of the keepsake section delivered to the moon during Apollo 14’s mission. Interactive Photo Mosaic Illustration: This digital asset is an interactive artistic rendering celebrating America’s historic journey into space.

This digital asset is an interactive artistic rendering celebrating America’s historic journey into space. Physical & Digital Copies of "A Space Age History: Man's Odyssey to the Moon": The 24-page section, originally published in 1969, was re-formatted and re-published in 1971 to commemorate its journey to the Moon. The stories and photographs capture the spirit of the era, chronicle our journey into space and reflect America's elation over the triumphant manned moon landing. .

Man's Odyssey to the Moon": The 24-page section, originally published in 1969, was re-formatted and re-published in 1971 to commemorate its journey to the Moon. The stories and photographs capture the spirit of the era, chronicle our journey into space and reflect America's elation over the triumphant manned moon landing. . Exclusive behind-the-scenes Space Coast Tour: An exclusive tour of Cape Canaveral with FLORIDA TODAY’s space reporter Emre Kelly who has covered more than 125 launches and missions.

An exclusive tour of Cape Canaveral with FLORIDA TODAY’s space reporter Emre Kelly who has covered more than 125 launches and missions. Lifetime Digital Subscriptions: Unlimited access to all premium content from USA TODAY and FLORIDA TODAY on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Access to the eNewspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, is also included.

Unlimited access to all premium content from USA TODAY and FLORIDA TODAY on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Access to the eNewspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, is also included. Out Of This World Extras: Swag bag with one space shuttle Endeavour, one space shuttle Atlantis and one space shuttle Discovery beach towel, a set of Apollo playing cards and a space umbrella.



“Space travel was an inspired theme for our first NFT because it tells the story of innovation and advancement that has been a positive unifying force in American culture, which is also the aim of Gannett’s storytelling,” said Kris Barton, Chief Product Officer, Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK. “Our digital subscriber growth can be attributed to our unique content and our ability to use technology – like an NFT – as we find meaningful ways to bring communities together and engage new audiences.”

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this auction recognizing the importance of space exploration and discovery,” said Board Chairman of the Air Force Space & Missile Museum Foundation Ray Sands. “The funds will support our work to recognize and preserve the historical significance of U.S. Space Force launch activities.”

The 48-hour auction will begin on Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET at nft.usatoday.com, powered by Origin’s NFT Launchpad. Gannett will also be offsetting the NFT footprint with carbon credits. For more details and the controlling terms and conditions applicable to the auction, visit nft.usatoday.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 90M unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

ABOUT THE GANNETT FOUNDATION

The+Gannett+Foundation supports communities across the country and invests in community-building initiatives that positively impact the neighborhoods we share. In addition, the Foundation supports the development of diversity in the journalism field, invests in issues important to our employees, and provides opportunities and a national platform for consumers to raise ideas and community solutions to support services for historically underserved groups. We are one community with our consumers, business partners, and employees, building a better tomorrow together.

ABOUT THE AIR FORCE SPACE & MISSILE MUSEUM FOUNDATION

The primary mission of the Air Force Space & Missile Museum Foundation is to raise funds for and provide financial and other support to the Air Force Space and Missile Museum to advance its mission to collect, restore, and exhibit items of historical significance which relate to the development and heritage of U.S. Space Force space launch activities. This unique museum highlights the Space Force as a major participant in America’s space program and emphasizes activities at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station beginning in early 1950 and continuing today. Donations support the ongoing programs, refurbishment of displays, and general support for maintaining the history of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the U.S Space Program, and the preservation of our rocket and missile artifacts and exhibits.

ABOUT ORIGIN

Origin Protocol is building a commerce platform to bring NFTs and DeFi to the masses. Origin’s NFT Launchpad helps creators unlock new forms of fan engagement and monetization, while giving them direct control over content and branding. The Origin NFT Launchpad is known for hosting record-breaking NFT sales, including the most successful viral video/meme NFT sale of all time with Charlie Bit My Finger, and the most successful music NFT sale with musician and producer 3LAU. The platform has raised more than $14M of gross sales since late Feb 2021, partnering with world-known artists and influencers including Ryan Tedder, Bassjackers, Lupe Fiasco, Mike Dean, Shepard Fairey, and Jake Paul. The Origin Token (OGN) is a governance token of the Origin commerce platform which powers the network, and is available in top crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com.

