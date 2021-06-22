Colony Capital to Present Next Chapter as DigitalBridge at 2021 Investor Day

Colony Capital, Inc. ( NYSE:CLNY, Financial) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today announced its rebranding to DigitalBridge and its official name change to DigitalBridge Group, Inc., reflecting the significant business transformation the Company has undergone. Effective today, the Company will begin trading under a new NYSE ticker DBRG.

The Company is also hosting its inaugural Investor Day, where the leadership team will present the Company’s strategic priorities, opportunities for growth in a dynamic digital infrastructure landscape, and an update on the Company’s medium and longer-term financial outlook and guidance.

“We are pleased to have a name that reflects our singular focus on digital infrastructure. Today we will be sharing our vision for DigitalBridge and provide insight into how we are executing on the opportunities to build and operate the networks that enable connectivity and power the digital economy,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. “As the world becomes increasingly digital, our firm is well-positioned to capitalize on the powerful secular tailwinds supporting investment in digital infrastructure.”

The company’s website domain will transition to www.digitalbridge.com.

Webcast Information

Today's Virtual Investor Day will begin at 11:00 am ET.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

