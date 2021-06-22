Progress Arms Marketers for Post-COVID Reality with Latest Release of Sitefinity Insight

The system empowers users to create effective 1:1 digital relationships with highly engaged prospects

BEDFORD, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced powerful new digital marketing capabilities in the latest release of Progress® Sitefinity InsightSM, a SaaS analytics, personalization and optimization system. The company brings to market enhanced tools to help marketers adapt to the “new normal,” easily pivot and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Progress also announced new enhancements in Progress® Sitefinity® Cloud, an enterprise-grade platform as a service (PaaS) for managing digital experience and improving operational efficiency.



While adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic reality, many organizations encountered reduced resources and budget and time constraints, which stalled digital innovation. Without the proper support, many marketers had to deliver campaigns based on assumptions of digital performance and persona preferences, missing out on opportunities to effectively target highly engaged prospects and build personalized marketing campaigns. To take marketing to the next level, drive campaign ROI and meet modern consumer demands, marketers must gather data from multiple touchpoints and then rapidly act upon it. Often this effort requires significant time and IT resources, making it impossible for companies to respond quickly to market dynamics and campaign performance.

Sitefinity Insight bridges the marketing data gaps, giving marketers access to real-time data and analytical insights to create tailored campaigns and adjust them as they run based on audience behavior. Providing in-depth intel into persona profiles and lead scores, Sitefinity Insight enables the creation of targeted programs and offerings to the right set of prospects to quickly engage and convert them to customers. Fully integrated with the Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP), it offers a cloud-enabled, scalable architecture that delivers market-leading usability, freeing IT from managing the infrastructure, leaving time for mission-critical projects, and boosting marketing productivity to innovate.

“Our recent industry research shows that nearly 70% of business leaders struggle to address the rising digital experience expectations and to deliver engaging, seamless experiences,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “They need the right technology with low complexity, cost and resources. Progress is the right partner on this journey, giving superior ease of use, the power of data and speed and personalization in the hands of marketers and IT.”

New capabilities and features in Sitefinity Insight include:

Comprehensive Conversion Attribution Modeling : Automatically discover which interactions have the most impact on conversions and your KPIs with AI-powered attribution modeling.

: Automatically discover which interactions have the most impact on conversions and your KPIs with AI-powered attribution modeling. Advanced Lead Scoring Rules: Target the right leads at the right time to maximize sales opportunities and wins, eliminating the need to overinvest on multiple touches for leads that have already converted or are at the beginning of their journey.

Target the right leads at the right time to maximize sales opportunities and wins, eliminating the need to overinvest on multiple touches for leads that have already converted or are at the beginning of their journey. Modernized Audience Intelligence: Identifies the topics and touchpoints that are most effective in engaging audiences, splice attribution by first touch or last touch and leverage those learnings to deliver even better experiences across organic, paid, social and more.

Identifies the topics and touchpoints that are most effective in engaging audiences, splice attribution by first touch or last touch and leverage those learnings to deliver even better experiences across organic, paid, social and more. Detailed Video Performance Tracking: Enables users to identify what makes their video content stand out amongst the crowd and capitalize on those learnings to drive video engagement.

“With Sitefinity Insight, we're able to learn more about our customers so that we can foster strong, personal relationships,” said Megan Morris, Brand & Experience Manager, Legal & General America. “We are looking forward to using the newest features of Sitefinity Insight, such as the conversion attribution modeling as it will enable us to better understand the journeys of highly engaged visitors to continuously refine and double down on successful marketing strategy.”

Sitefinity Cloud

Progress also introduces simplified domain management in Sitefinity Cloud, enabling site administrators to list, add, remove, and configure domains across available environments.

Redefining productivity, Sitefinity Cloud empowers organizational scale, eliminates the need for infrastructure management and deeply integrates Microsoft Azure services so organizations can focus on their core business. As a resource-efficient PaaS, Sitefinity Cloud frees IT from having to dedicate time, money and resources to website infrastructure management while also providing more flexibility to support innovation and long-term growth plans. Using Sitefinity Insight, an integrated analytics solution that delivers optimized and personalized customer experiences, organizations can streamline digital analysis and content optimization to easily enhance marketing effectiveness.

Progress Sitefinity Insight is available today. For more information, go to https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/insight.

