National Vision's "Made Locally, Given Globally" Charitable Program Surpasses 100,000 Eyeglass Donations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

National Vision's "Made Locally, Given Globally" Charitable Program Surpasses 100,000 Eyeglass Donations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that its philanthropic outreach program, “Made Locally, Given Globally,” has surpassed 100,000 donations of eyeglasses to people in need in 26 countries around the world. This initiative of Eyeglass World, a National Vision brand, launched in 2019 and operates in collaboration with nonprofits such as RestoringVision, a global non-profit working to ensure people living in poverty have equitable access to glasses at scale.

Through the “Made Locally, Given Globally” program, as associates at the in-store labs of more than 100 Eyeglass World retail locations nationwide create eyeglasses for customers, they also handcraft glasses that will be donated to people with vision impairment around the world.

“We are in the business of creating access to affordable eye care and eyewear,” said Roger Francis, Chief Stores Officer. “We’re living our mission in the communities we serve every day, and through Made Locally, Given Globally, we’re able to achieve that mission around the world at the same time. This extra effort makes a world of difference to people living with correctable vision impairment.”

“This program is a source of pride for all our associates, especially our lab technicians who are making the glasses,” said Patrick McCauley, Regional Vice President of Eyeglass World. “At the end of the day, everything they’ve done to help improve the sight of our customers is multiplied to improve the sight of a hundred thousand people they’ve never met, and whose lives are going to be much better for having these glasses.”

“As a lead partner for National Vision’s Made Locally, Given Globally program, we are excited to celebrate this remarkable milestone,” said Pelin Munis, Executive Director of RestoringVision. “This initiative has enabled us to expand our program to address a broader range of vision issues. The Made Locally, Given Globally program is transforming the lives of people who have had a lifetime of poor vision due to the lack of access to glasses in some of the world's most impoverished communities.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses, Eyeglass+World, Vision+Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select+Fred+Meyer+stores and on select+military+bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005698r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005698/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment