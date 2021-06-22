Herman Miller Names Experienced Financial Executive Mike R. Smith to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herman Miller Names Experienced Financial Executive Mike R. Smith to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZEELAND, Mich., June 22, 2021

ZEELAND, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) announced today the unanimous action by the Board of Directors to appoint Mike R. Smith to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, effective June 21, 2021.

Smith is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for McCormick & Company, Incorporated, a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company, McCormick manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry. As CFO, Smith leads controllership, financial accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, global business improvement, enterprise risk, and internal audit for the company. He is also a member of McCormick's Management Committee and Investment Committee.

"Mike brings extensive global financial management expertise to our Board," said Mike Volkema, Chairman of the Board. "His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and diversify Herman Miller Group around the world."

Smith has served in a variety of financial leadership roles in his 30-year career with McCormick, including Senior Vice President Capital Markets and Chief Financial Officer for North America, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Finance for EMEA, Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations, and Vice President Finance and Administration for U.S. Consumer Products. He has provided financial leadership in areas including strategic planning, cost management, shared services, and acquisitions.

"Mike brings broad financial expertise and will provide critical perspective to help us further accelerate our growth strategy and create even more value for our shareholders," said Andi Owen, President and CEO.

Smith is a CPA and began his career in public accounting at Coopers & Lybrand. Smith graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Accountancy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

"I'm honored to be joining Herman Miller's Board of Directors," said Smith. "The company's core values of inclusion and integrity align closely to my personal values, and the management team has done an impressive job managing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The business is well-positioned to capitalize on exciting growth opportunities in the future and I look forward to being part of what's to come."

Herman Miller has eleven board members from a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Press contact: [email protected]

About Herman Miller
Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit https://www.hermanmiller.com/about/

favicon.png?sn=DE19061&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-names-experienced-financial-executive-mike-r-smith-to-board-of-directors-301317317.html

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE19061&Transmission_Id=202106220846PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE19061&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment