BKF Capital Group Subsidiary Bronson Financial Secures FINRA Membership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bronson Financial's Experienced Team to Provide Investment Banking Services To Emerging Growth and Middle-Market Companies

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: BKFG), is pleased to announce that Bronson Financial LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has been approved as a member of FINRA. This clears the way for the Company to begin operations as an investment banking firm. Bronson Financial will provide investment banking services to emerging growth and middle-market companies, including M&A advisory services, buy and sell-side representation, capital raising transactions (including PIPEs), fairness opinions, and valuations.

Bronson Financial's distinctive approach to investment banking capitalizes on its core team's extensive experience in finance and operations, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's founder, Steven N. Bronson, a successful entrepreneur and turnaround specialist, leverages his nearly 40 years of business experience to create value for all stakeholders. He has successfully returned three publicly traded technology companies to profitability and implemented long-term strategic plans throughout his career. The Company's CFO, Ryan Hoffman, brings more than 20 years of accounting experience as a CPA, having worked at two top global accounting firms. He recently spent 16 years at RSM, where he was an audit partner for the last five years. Before working at RSM, Mr. Hoffman spent four years with the Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young. Having a team with diverse backgrounds like these gives the firm a unique perspective to meet the needs of its clients, not limited to their financial goals.

"We pride ourselves on treating our clients as collaborative partners rather than just numbers—an approach that is all too common within the large financial institutions," said Steven N. Bronson, founder, and CEO of Bronson Financial. "We can provide this exceptional level of service by employing a stringent selection process when choosing the entrepreneurs and businesses we partner with."

Bronson Financial brings a unique advantage compared to its peers, by the willingness to explore investing its own capital through its affiliated entity, BKF Asset Holdings.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, BKF Asset Holdings, Inc., which invests in publicly and privately owned businesses, and Bronson Financial LLC, which provides investment banking services consisting of M&A advisory, capital raising services, fairness opinions, and valuations to emerging growth and middle-market companies. Bronson Financial received approval as a FINRA member in June 2021.

BKF Asset Holdings, Inc. currently has investments in Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global leader in human-machine interface and sensor technologies, and Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies.

Our principal executive office is located at 1 Jenner, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92618. The Company's securities were previously registered under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. On May 20, 2015, we filed a Form 15 to terminate the registration and reporting obligations under Section 12(g). Since May 20, 2015, we make available our annual financial statements, quarterly financial statements, and other significant reports and amendments to such reports free of charge on our website as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are prepared. Our website address is www.bkfcapital.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven N. Bronson, CEO & President
[email protected]
949.504.4424

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bkf-capital-group-subsidiary-bronson-financial-secures-finra-membership-301317290.html

SOURCE BKF Capital Group, Inc.

