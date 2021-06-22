Logo
Norfolk Southern applauds 43 chemical customers for shipping safely by rail

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., June 22, 2021

NORFOLK, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) applauds 43 chemical customers who earned its 2020 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award for safely handling products regulated as hazardous materials. These companies safely shipped or originated at least 1,000 carloads – a combined total of more than 156,000 carloads – over Norfolk Southern's rail network without a single incident in 2020.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

As common carriers, Norfolk Southern and other U.S. railroads have obligations to provide transportation for companies that manufacture or use hazardous materials in their businesses. Typically, these products move in tank cars owned or leased by customers, who are responsible for maintaining the cars and ensuring that they are properly secured for transit.

"Against the many challenges posed by a global pandemic in 2020, their safety achievement is even more commendable," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern CEO. "It is a testament to their ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of employees, the communities we serve, and the environment."

For more than 25 years, Norfolk Southern has recognized chemical manufacturers and plants who safely handle products that are vital to U.S. consumers and businesses, but also are regulated as hazardous materials. The Chemical Safety Award aims to promote safe rail-shipping practices. Together, Norfolk Southern and its customers create a safe environment for businesses and communities.

Norfolk Southern works closely with customers across business lines to enhance the environmental, health, safety, and security performance of chemical transport by rail. As a voluntary participant in the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® Partner Program since 1996, Norfolk Southern observes strict standards to identify, reduce, and manage safety risks in chemical transport.

Norfolk Southern congratulates the following customers for earning the 2020 Thoroughbred Chemical Safety Award:

Altivia Petrochemicals; Arkema, Inc; Ascend Performance Materials Inc; BASF; BP Products North America Inc; Bunge North America; CHS; Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC; Covestro LLC; Crestwood Equity Partners; Eastman Chemical; Elbow River Marketing; Erco Worldwide;

Flint Hills Pine Blend; Flint Hills Resources; Hess; Hunt Southland Refining Company; Kemira Chemicals Inc; Lima Refining Co; LSB Industries; Marathon Petroleum – Canton OH; Mark West Energy; Messer LLC; Momentum;

NGL Energy Partners; Nova Chemical; Nutrien; Olin Corp; One Earth Energy; Reagent Chemical & Research; Renewable Inc; Shintech Inc; The Andersons; The International Group, Inc; Toledo Refining Company; Transmontaigne Terminals;

United Refining Company; Valero Energy Corporation; Veolia Regeneration Services; Westlake Chemical Corporation; WRB Woodberry River Refinery Roxana; WRB Woodberry River Refinery Hartford; and Yellow Freight Roadway Carriers.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base. http://www.norfolksouthern.com

favicon.png?sn=PH18196&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-applauds-43-chemical-customers-for-shipping-safely-by-rail-301317294.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH18196&Transmission_Id=202106220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH18196&DateId=20210622
