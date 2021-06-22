Logo
CarParts.com Named Title Sponsor of Stage Seven, Exclusive Auto Parts Retailer of Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., June 22, 2021

TULSA, Okla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Fishing (MLF), the world's premier tournament-fishing organization, and CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), an industry leading technology-driven eCommerce company that simplifies the way drivers shop for automotive parts, announced a new partnership designating CarParts.com as the Exclusive Auto Parts Retailer of the MLF Bass Pro Tour and the Title Sponsor of the MLF Bass Pro Tour CarParts.com Stage Seven Presented by Covercraft at Lake St. Clair, scheduled for Sept. 10-15 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

PR_Graphic_Carparts_Main.jpg

"We are very pleased to announce our latest sponsorship agreement with CarParts.com, an industry-leading brand and a highly-regarded company that perfectly aligns with Major League Fishing," MLF President and CEO Jim Wilburn said. "The reach of MLF provides our sponsors an appealing platform to showcase their brands. Our fans and anglers have shown tremendous loyalty to our sponsors' products and we are confident that CarParts.com will find this sponsorship extremely beneficial."

CarParts.com will be prominently featured throughout the Bass Pro Tour Stage Seven event, including in-studio signage, graphic elements, and the opportunity to activate at the event in St. Clair Shores. In addition to the title sponsorship, MLF will work with CarParts.com to produce a series of custom content videos, showcasing MLF professional anglers who are auto enthusiasts as they perform their own automobile repairs and maintenance.

"We are thrilled to join the MLF family as the Exclusive Auto Parts Retailer of this year's Bass Pro Tour and to be the go-to parts solution for all fishing fans," said CarParts.com Chief Marketing Officer Houman Akhavan. "This partnership will allow us to reach a core demographic of truck owners who enjoy working on their vehicles. Whether you're towing to the lake or just packing up for a camping trip, we want to make sure our customers can spend more time enjoying the outdoors and less time worrying about the reliability of their vehicle."

The MLF NOW!® livestream will showcase all six days of competition from the CarParts.com Stage Seven Presented by Covercraft at Lake St. Clair live on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app. Television coverage of the event will premiere at 7 a.m. ET, Nov. 13 on the Discovery Channel. New two-hour MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel.

With brand and factory-direct self-distribution, CarParts.com offers a wide selection of new, quality auto parts for car repair, maintenance, and collision as well as accessories. Paired with their online vehicle selector, fast shipping, and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com ensures that drivers can get what they need, when they need it. To share their mission with more and more drivers, CarParts.com has joined forces with a number of esteemed partners—including Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell, the Professional Fighters League, and Donut Media—and looks forward to helping MLF fans get from point A to point B with confidence as well.

For more information about MLF, their tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. To learn more about CarParts.com, visit their website at CarParts.com.

About CarParts.com
With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Major League Fishing
Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America's living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network, the Sportsman Channel and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world's top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries. In 2019 MLF acquired FLW and rebranded it as MLF BIG5, which expanded its portfolio of catch, weigh and immediately release events to include the sport's strongest five-biggest-fish format tournament circuits. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams, and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

Major League Fishing – WE ARE Bass Fishing

MEDIA CONTACTS:
JOE OPAGER
MLF DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS
p: 218.434.0748
e: [email protected]
www.majorleaguefishing.com

LUKE WALSH
KAHN MEDIA ACCOUNT SUPERVISOR
p: 805.204.6568
e: [email protected]
www.kahnmedia.com

favicon.png?sn=LA18621&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-named-title-sponsor-of-stage-seven-exclusive-auto-parts-retailer-of-major-league-fishing-bass-pro-tour-301317271.html

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA18621&Transmission_Id=202106220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA18621&DateId=20210622
