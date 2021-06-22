Bloomberg Launches Emerging Market ESG Fixed Income Index Family

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) today announced the launch of the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Index Suite which includes 10 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indices.

These benchmarks incorporate ESG and SRI considerations in underlying hard and local currency emerging market fixed income indices. The index family includes the following versions across Global, Pan-Euro and USD:

Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EM ESG Weighted Indices: utilizes MSCI ESG Ratings to tilt issuer market weights.

utilizes MSCI ESG Ratings to tilt issuer market weights. Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EM SRI Indices: designed to screen out issuers with substantial revenue derived from sources such as adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, controversial military weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

designed to screen out issuers with substantial revenue derived from sources such as adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, controversial military weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Bloomberg Barclays MSCI EM Sustainability Indices: uses Emerging Markets debt benchmark that includes fixed and floating-rate USD, EUR and/or GBP-denominated debt issued from sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate EM issuers. The index includes issuers with BB and above ESG ratings.

"Investor demand for ESG considerations continues to grow, and we are consistently working to expand Bloomberg's offerings to meet these requirements as ESG factors are increasingly incorporated into investors' workflows," said Chris Hackel, Index Product Manager at Bloomberg. "We're excited to continue working with MSCI to evolve our joint ESG index solutions and expand to emerging market bonds."

"We have seen accelerating demand from investors to expand ESG Indexes and data solutions across asset classes and markets. This newly launched Emerging Markets fixed income index family extends the breadth of coverage of ESG fixed income indexes and provides institutional investors with additional options for indexed funds and for benchmarking performance. We are pleased to work with our partners at Bloomberg to continue to strengthen our joint ESG index suite," adds Eric Moen, Head of ESG Product at MSCI.

The Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Index suite can be viewed on the Bloomberg Terminal and are marketed independently by MSCI and Bloomberg. For more information, visit Bloomberg Indices.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. For more information, please visit this link.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-launches-emerging-market-esg-fixed-income-index-family-301317226.html

SOURCE Bloomberg