LifeStance Health Launches "No Face" Campaign To Destigmatize Mental Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/--LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today launched its "No Face" campaign shot by iconic photographer Mark Seliger , which was developed to encourage candid conversations about mental health and reduce the stigma around seeking treatment.

Seliger worked with a diverse group of people to capture the portraits, which showcase the disparities between an individual's internal experience and external appearance. Mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or PTSD may be associated with stereotypical images, but the truth is that these conditions have no one face--there are tens of millions of faces.

LifeStance Health is inviting people to join the movement to destigmatize mental health by uploading a selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #Not1Face. For every post, the LifeStance Health Foundation will donate $5 to the Mental Health Coalition , up to $250,000.

"LifeStance is focused not only on increasing access to mental health care, but also destigmatizing what it means to seek treatment," said Danish Qureshi, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, LifeStance Health. "Our goal with the 'No Face' campaign is to challenge assumptions about mental health conditions and bring broader awareness to the diversity of experiences."

While Seliger has documented some of the most celebrated public figures, from Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey to Jennifer Aniston, and exhibited his work in museums and galleries around the world, including the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C and the National Portrait Gallery in London, the "No Face" campaign was his first foray into the mental health space.

"Visually, I wanted to illustrate the sense of connection to every subject and show the wide and varied spectrum of individuals' experiences," said Seliger. "Photography allows for a connection to the viewer and a deeper storytelling behind the portrait, and I thought I could support LifeStance's 'No Face' campaign by bringing a different perspective to how mental health conditions are framed."

"Every day, we all interact with people who are suffering from various mental health conditions without knowing it," said Ashley Anderson, SVP of Marketing, LifeStance Health. "Mark's unique style of photography enabled us to tell this story while capturing the emotion and authenticity of these experiences through each portrait, which is a notable departure from how mental health has been represented in the past."

The "No Face" campaign will live on LifeStance.com and LifeStance social media channels as well as media placements throughout 2021. The campaign was developed in partnership with Brandon Ralph, former partner and Chief Creative Officer at Code and Theory.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient behavioral health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

