Wizards of the Coast Releases Dungeons & Dragons DARK ALLIANCE

RENTON, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), is proud to announce that DARK ALLIANCE , the explosive four-player, co-op action brawler is now available on Steam for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Windows 10 PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles and on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by Wizards of the Coast and Tuque Games, DARK ALLIANCE is the first Dungeons & Dragons video game published by Wizards of the Coast; a new CGI trailer was released to celebrate the launch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0xKXOQJaT4.

"Whenever I'm at the table playing Dungeons & Dragons with my friends, I always anxiously await that moment in a scenario when the Dungeon Master says, 'Roll for initiative'. That's when you know things are about to get intense and dangerous," said Jeff Hattem, Studio Head at Tuque Games and Creative Director for DARK ALLIANCE. "We designed DARK ALLIANCE from those moments in D&D campaigns; our game puts combat at the center of the experience and we can't wait for players to feel what it's like to battle a Frost Giant up close and personal."

Featuring real-time combat and dynamic co-op gameplay, Dark Alliance pits Drizzt Do'Urden and his legendary companions – Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – against some of the most iconic monsters from the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost Giants, Beholders, and White Dragons roam the frozen tundra of Icewind Dale in search of the Crystal Shard— and it's up to the companions to muster the strength to stop them from claiming and using it to destroy their home.

"Gathering a party and having fun with your friends is what Dungeons & Dragons is all about," said Chris Cocks, President, Wizards of the Coast. "Launching DARK ALLIANCE today marks a big milestone for Wizards of the Coast, in that we're opening up new ways for friends to experience the epic combat scenarios they've been imagining for all these years."

Dark Alliance is available digitally [$39.99, DarkAlliance.com ] and at retail, with an exclusive Steelbook® edition for $59.99 available at select retailers. The Steelbook edition includes a Steelbookcase, a printed art book, a downloadable Dungeons & Dragons soundtrack, a Beholder and Lich weapon set, and the forthcoming "Echoes of the Blood War" expansion which is set to release later this year.

Wizards of the Coast is making it easy to assemble your party. Players who purchase DARK ALLIANCE on PlayStation®4 will receive a free digital download code so that they can upgrade to the PlayStation®5, and vice versa. Players who preordered on Xbox One consoles or Xbox Series X|S only must buy the game once and receive it on both platforms through Smart Delivery. DARK ALLIANCE is also available for Xbox Game Pass.

To learn more about DARK ALLIANCE and to watch the all-new CGI trailer, visit the official website at www.DarkAlliance.com .

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING®and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®,Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com .

ABOUT TUQUE GAMES

Tuque Games, a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast, is a video game developer based in Montreal, Canada. One of Montreal's growing list of independent development studios, it released its first title, Livelock in 2016 and is developing the co-op action RPG DARK ALLIANCE set in the Forgotten Realms and based on the massively popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Learn more at www.tuquegames.com .

