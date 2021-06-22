Arena Provides 228-Unit Multi-Family Bridge Loan within Stable Income Real Estate Credit Strategy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arena Provides 228-Unit Multi-Family Bridge Loan within Stable Income Real Estate Credit Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based global investment firm Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") announces the closing of a deal to provide a 12-month, $6.6 million bridge loan to an independent investor in Texas to acquire and renovate a multi-family apartment unit in the area.

Arena_Logo.jpg

The property is a 228-unit apartment complex in Wichita Falls, Texas consisting of 35 buildings and swimming pools in each development. The site is excellently located off the main roads and is only 8 miles away from the Sheppard Air Force Base – the largest employer in the area.

John Bauer, a Senior Advisor for Arena's Stable Income Real Estate Credit strategy, was the originator for the loan. Arena's strategy seeks opportunistic situations where the firm can provide senior loans to bridge commercial properties across a variety of asset types and markets. John noted, "The loan needed to close in 30 days to meet the purchase closing date and we are pleased to announce Arena was able to meet the Borrower's deadline. Speed and reliability of delivery are some of the differentiators of Arena's, making the firm a preferred capital provider."

The firm is actively pursuing other investments in the space, having a strong base of committed capital to deploy, and with additional flexibility around product type, LTV, duration, and size.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Arena Investors:
Parag Shah
[email protected]

Arena Media:
Lindsay Jablonski
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY18445&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-provides-228-unit-multi-family-bridge-loan-within-stable-income-real-estate-credit-strategy-301317262.html

SOURCE Arena Investors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18445&Transmission_Id=202106220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18445&DateId=20210622
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment