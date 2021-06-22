MSA Safety Establishes Philanthropic Program to Help Protect Firefighters in Developing Countries

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sophisticated safety solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced a new partnership with UK-based non-profit FIRE AID to help protect firefighters in developing countries. The program will help deploy repurposed Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to firefighters in developing countries, who often times may have limited access to protective equipment.

"MSA's mission is to see to it that men and women may work in health and safety throughout the world, and that speaks to the heart as to why we chose to partner with FIRE AID," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA Safety's International business segment. "We want to do what we can to help firefighters in need, while also being environmentally responsible. In working with FIRE AID, we can assist in the repurposing of equipment in a way that helps protect firefighters, the communities they serve, and the environment. It truly is a win, win, win initiative."

Founded in 2014, FIRE AID is an association of charities and services with a mutual interest in providing ethical and sustainable donations of fire and rescue equipment, as well as training services, in more than 50 countries around the world. The non-profit organization has long-standing experience in coordinating humanitarian aid projects, facilitating product donations, and supporting the volunteer efforts of firefighters around the world to help train more than 5,000 firefighters residing in countries in need.

Under the three-year partnership, MSA will facilitate and fund the logistics associated with all donated and refurbished SCBA originating from the UK Fire and Rescue Services. The UK Fire and Rescue Services group represents more than 50 fire brigades across the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales.

The company will also provide a direct donation of new MSA firefighting equipment, providing these fire services access to the latest technology in firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE). Members of the MSA team will provide training and support to FIRE AID volunteers, and to the brigades receiving the equipment, once the new PPE is delivered.

Stephanie Sciullo, MSA's Chief Legal Officer and Executive Sponsor of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility endeavors, explained that the partnership with FIRE AID is a natural fit with MSA's CSR platform. "Safety is the mission of MSA, and creating a better world is a goal of our CSR efforts. We are proud to be able to partner with FIRE AID on this meaningful initiative. For more than a century, MSA products have helped protect the lives of tens of millions of workers around the world every day. We are proud that our mission can make a lasting impact on communities worldwide," said Ms. Sciullo.

First responders in many developing countries endeavour to save lives every day while they themselves work without basic personal protective equipment, commented Claire Hoyland, FIRE AID Coordinator. "Because we deliver equipment and training around the globe to those first responders in desperate need, MSA Safety's donation is very much appreciated and will go a long way in helping protect emergency workers as they help to protect civilian lives," Ms. Hoyland said.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About FIRE AID

FIRE AID is a UK based charity, which brings together its 30 member organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to fire & rescue services worldwide. Our members have been working in this field for over 30 years and together have a wealth of experience across 53 countries implementing humanitarian projects.

FIRE AID provides a unique database for fire and rescue services and suppliers to donate perfectly useable (but decommissioned) equipment to our projects, saving it from being scrapped and recycling it to save lives overseas. All equipment donations are accompanied by expert training, delivered by volunteer fire fighters and medics.

Our projects actively save lives whilst protecting frontline emergency workers. For example, in Moldova we have provided fire fighters with over 1,500 sets of PPE. Whilst in Ukraine our 12 Road Traffic Collision (RTC) cutting sets have saved over 144 people during 2020 alone.

For further information please see: https://fire-aid.org/

