Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Marcio Souza to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Marcio Souza to its board of directors. Mr. Souza serves as the president & chief executive officer of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX).

"On behalf of the Aeglea family, I'm pleased to warmly welcome Marcio to our board of directors. We are at a pivotal stage of the company's growth and it is important to have a breadth of experience and diversity of perspectives as we navigate the transition to becoming a commercial-stage company," said Anthony Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. "Marcio brings extensive global operating and commercial experience, with notable expertise in regions outside of the United States and a proven track record in the rare disease space. The insights and perspectives that Marcio brings to the team will be invaluable in shaping the global commercialization strategy for our portfolio of rare metabolic disease treatments."

"I'm excited to be joining the board of Aeglea, a company committed to having a transformative impact on the lives of patients with rare metabolic diseases," said Mr. Souza. "With Phase 3 data from the Arginase 1 Deficiency program coming in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a second program for Homocystinuria entering the clinic, Aeglea is a company with considerable potential and I look forward to working with the team to bring it to fruition."

Prior to joining Praxis Precision Medicines, Mr. Souza served as chief operating officer at PTC Therapeutics, Inc. from May 2017 to April 2020 and its senior vice president and head of product strategy from July 2016 to May 2017. Previously, Mr. Souza served in positions of increasing responsibility at NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire Human Genetic Therapies Inc. and Sanofi Genzyme Corporation. He also served on the board of directors of Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. (previously MRI Interventions, Inc.). Mr. Souza received a degree in pharmacy and biochemistry with a specialization in toxicology and clinical analysis from the University of São Paulo and an M.B.A. from Fundação Dom Cabral.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in 2020. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize, pegzilarginase, recognize milestone and royalty payments from our agreement with Immedica, the potential addressable markets of our product candidates, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, timing and results of meetings with regulators, the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical trials, success in our collaborations, our cash forecasts, and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Aeglea_BioTherapeutics_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA17976&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-appoints-marcio-souza-to-board-of-directors-301316976.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.

