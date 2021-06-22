Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces Apogee Dynamics Ltd to Develop Apogee D7

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has decided to develop its own electric auto named "APOGEE D7" using the powertrain developed by L. Ferrox Tutinean and Apogee Dynamics Ltd.

"The plan for the new Apogee D7 is a 4 seater vehicle that will not only use the new Apogee powertrain, it will have up to 10 partners all utilizing their DISRUPTIVE business models from Technology, Green, Materials and Media that will challenge the future of the auto industry as it is known today. All partners will have their imprint on the vehicle and will be an instrumental part of its functionality. We look to have the Apogee D7 website up within the next 45 days," said Stephen Brown, CEO.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

