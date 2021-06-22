Logo
Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present June 29th & 30th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications and ATB Capital Markets today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The two-day program begins at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, June 29th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iMUy3H

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications said, "For this upcoming event, which we had to extend to two days, we are happy to have partnered with ATB Financial, who will give a keynote presentation and provide an overview of the current state of the cannabis industry. We have a great lineup for June 29th and 30th and we look forward to having some of the leading players in the cannabis industry share their investment highlights as we head into the second half of 2021."

"The cannabis industry in 2021 has proven to be resilient through recessionary economic cycles and, at the same time, the improving regulatory environment is generating unique investment opportunities," said Jon Horsman, executive vice president business, ATB Financial and CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "ATB Capital Markets is one of the most active firms in the cannabis industry from an advisory and capital raising perspective and is committed to bringing the best ideas and capital support to help our global clients succeed. Industry conditions and competitive positions are changing rapidly. This event will showcase industry leaders, help investors drive their investment thesis, and contribute to the growth of this rapidly expanding economic sector."

June 29th Agenda:

Eastern Time
(ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

10:00 AM

Verano Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)

10:30 AM

Ayr Wellness Inc.

(OTCQX: AYRWF | CSE: AYR.A)

11:00 AM

Harborside Inc.

(OTCQX: HBORF | CSE: HBOR)

11:30 AM

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

(Pink: AWWH | CSE: AAWH.U)

12:00 PM

ATB Capital Analyst Presentation Lighting up Across the Union

12:30 PM

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

1:00 PM

The Valens Company Inc.

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:30 PM

SLANG Worldwide Inc.

(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

2:00 PM

ManifestSeven Holdings Corp.

(Pink: MNFSF | CSE: MSVN)

2:30 PM

Indiva Ltd.

(OTCQX: NDVAF | TSX-V:NDVA)

3:00 PM

Australis Capital Inc.

(OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

3:30 PM

Flower One Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)

4:00 PM

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

4:30 PM

Lowell Farms Inc.

(OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL)

June 30th Agenda:

Eastern Time
(ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Little Green Pharma

(ASX: LGP)

10:00 AM

Columbia Care Inc.

(OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW)

10:30 AM

TILT Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: TLLTF | CSE: TILT

11:00 AM

Namaste Technologies Inc.

(OTCQB: NXTTF | TSX-V: N)

11:30 AM

Cannara Biotech Inc.

(OTCQB: LOVFF | TSX-V: LOVE)

12:00 PM

IM Cannabis Corp.

(NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

12:30 PM

Skye Bioscience, Inc.

(OTCQB: SKYE)

1:00 PM

Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: CSC)

1:30 PM

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

(OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

2:00 PM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

2:30 PM

Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

(OTCQX: FIORF | CSE: FIOR)

3:00 PM

KushCo Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQX: KSHB)

4:00 PM

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

(OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY18982&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-conference-company-executives-present-june-29th--30th-301317171.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18982&Transmission_Id=202106220835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18982&DateId=20210622
