Eco Depot Inc receives endorsement from The Federation of Latin American Cities, Municipal Associations (FLACMA) as a result of United Nations Conference (UNWTO)

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Depot Inc. (OTC : ECDP), a US publicly traded company is updating shareholders and market stakeholders of recent activities and their impact on the Company, as per Regulation FD

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bronya Canada Group, Inc has been invited by the Federation of Latin American Cities, Municipal, Associations (FLACMA) to participate in various international events through FLACMA to offer the Bronya Climate Shield solution for the development of public buildings and social housing within the United Nations framework of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to fulfill the 20/30 Agenda.

FLACMA cooperates with the United Nations in its capacity as regional chapter of the International Union of Local Authorities (IULA)–an organization that has been given consultative status by the Economic and Social Council. Likewise, it has participated in the activities of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nation's Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Municipal Associations (FLACMA) is a proactive organization of free adherence representing the 16,132 municipalities, cities and local government associations, networks, and unions municipalities of Latin America and the Caribbean. It is an international body that adheres to and promotes world and regional conventions signed by the national states of the Region. It is the official representation in the Region of the Union of Cities and Local Governments, UCLG, a world organization.

FLACMA represents Mayors, Intendants, Prefects, Municipal Presidents, Local Governments, Cities and Associations of Local Governments and manages relationships with International Institutions and programs like the United Nation's Social Development Goals Program United Nation's Habitat, Cities Alliance, amongst others. It addresses Climate change and the importance of the sustainable development of cities as a topic of debate that has been constantly defended in the main forums and global agendas and regional and international organizations. Likewise, it represents the interests and demands of local municipal management by promoting better societies.

The UN, governments, International Energy Agency, are calling for corporate support to meet clean energy 2030 SDG initiatives. Bronya Climate Shield instantly delivers up to 40% efficiency in energy consumption and flow, industrially, commercially, and domestically, minimizing global carbon production by reducing energy consumption via a simple, affordable application. Bronya Climate Shield incentivizes corporate support in 2030 SDG initiatives by lowering overall production costs, improving working conditions for workers, improving equipment functionality and safety. The agencies empower organizations to meet required global and national energy consumption goals and recognizes these as beneficial to their health and success.

Daniel Gosselin, CEO noted "The following letter of endorsement confirms we are moving in the right direction to address a number of points in the United Nations Framework of the 17 Sustainable Development Goal's. We will begin working on a plan for FLACMA to make Bronya Climate Shield available to all municipalities within FLACMA jurisdiction."

Bronya Canada Group

Mr. Daniel Gosselin, President 20701 Sainte Marie Rd,

Sainte Anne de Bellevue, Quebec, H9X 5X5

Canada

June 17, 2021

Re: FLACMA / United Nations Social Development Goals (SDG)

Dear Mr. Gosselin,

I would like to take the opportunity to thank you and your team for demonstrating your Bronya Climate Shield Thermal Paint at our headquarters of the FLACMA Advisory Council in Madrid, on May 21, 2021.

We are very satisfied with the presentation and consider that it could be a very efficient solution to reduce carbon emissions through energy conservation and saving, as we were credited with during their visit to the ARNAIZ INSTITUTE.

This solution addresses a very important issue regarding climate change and the importance of thermal insulation aspects due to its reduction in energy consumption in the sustainable development of cities, as it is a subject of debate that has been constantly defended by this Advisory Council in forums, global agendas, and regional and international organizations. It is also an object of concern for the Municipal Associations in each of the Latin American countries. Hence the interest of the Advisory Council of the Latin American Federation of Municipalities in this type of solution.

As FLACMA participate in different international events on RESILIENCE and SUSTAINABILITY of ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, we invite you, through this Council, to sponsor FLACMA to offer the Bronya Climate Shield solution, for the development of public buildings and social housing within the framework of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to fulfill the 20/30 Agenda.

We trust that Bronya Climate Shield will address responses to climate imperatives in line with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and supporting investments in energy efficiency and use of renewable energy resources and technologies, and in that sense can help the actions that municipal governments develop to respond to these climate challenges.

Sincerely,

Leopoldo Arnaiz Eguren

Presidente ejecutivo

[email protected]

CONSEJO CONSULTIVO de FLACMA

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at OTCMKTS: ECDP.

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD™

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

