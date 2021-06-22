Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Kenneth Knight To Its Board Of Directors

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Kenneth Knight as a non-employee director of the Company, effective on June 21, 2021. The Board has also appointed Mr. Knight to serve on its Audit and Finance Committee.

"I am thrilled to have Mr. Knight join our Board given his strong and extensive background in industrial manufacturing at well-known, leading public companies," commented James Andrasick, Chair of Simpson's Board of Directors. "Mr. Knight brings a wealth of knowledge in merger and acquisitions, customer and innovative growth, building supply management and domestic and international sourcing and distribution. These attributes will be instrumental to Simpson as it executes against various new growth opportunities as outlined by its five-year Company ambitions."

Mr. Knight is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Invitae Corporation, a leading medical genetics company, a role he has held since 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Knight was Vice President, Amazon Transportation Services, at Amazon.com, Inc. from 2019 to 2020, and served as its Vice President, Global Delivery and Fulfillment, Human Resources from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Knight held management positions at General Motors Company from 2004 to 2012 and at Caterpillar Inc. from 2012 to 2016. Mr. Knight also serves as a member of the Georgia Tech President's Advisory Board. Mr. Knight holds a Masters in Business Administration and Management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

