Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at Virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be hosting a fireside chat at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:40am PDT. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com, following the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita; senior vice president of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations, Bill Ferrante; and senior director of Investor Relations Eric Monroe, will discuss the company’s growth strategies and financial performance.

The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to visit the investor site where this and other investor presentations are available.

